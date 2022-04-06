Sinaloa.- The federal deputy Alcántara Martínez will ask an exhaustive audit of Conapesca. “We are going to ask that audits be carried out on all of Conapesca,” said Alcántara.

there is corruption

The legislator mentioned that there is corruption within that dependency of government. “We see one more from Conapesca with the people who detained there in Bonfil Park, they wanted to be extorting, we continue with the corruption with Conapesca, how far will it go?” Leobardo Alcántara expressed.

The deputy revealed that in a meeting with members of the fishing sector, they presented him with documentation where permits are sold for a minimum of 600 thousand pesos and without any receipt. From the Congress of the Union they will issue a call to put a stop to Conapesca.

They will act stronger

The deputy insisted that stronger letters will be taken against that agency. That is why the audit would be applied to all areas, in order to find out what happens inside those facilities.

They will request the revision to the Superior Audit of the Federation so that it goes directly. Although Leobardo Alcántara is not in the Fisheries Commission, he will make an exhortation to his colleagues who do have that commission so that they send the Conapesca commissioner, Octavio Almada Palafox, to appear.

“It can’t be that it can’t with 75 percent of illegal fishing, but it can be giving permits of 600 thousand pesos that they denounced. What is Conapesca for? To collect and extort, it does nothing, other than collect and run for office,” Leobardo Alcántara pointed out.

It is worth mentioning that since last November the federal deputy proposed to eliminate Conapesca and that its powers be attached to the Secretary of the Navy.