A prestigious recognition for Alcantara. The Automobile Club de France in Paris organized the sixth edition of the Automobile Awards 2023 ceremony in which the Italian company specialized in high-quality coatings was awarded the prize “Coup de Coeur LR 66” which attests to the unique value of Alcantara in the automotive world in terms of innovation and high performance. This material chosen by the main world brands contains lightness, elegance and softness.

Alcantara and Made in Italy

For over 50 years Alcantara has been offering its exceptional versatility at the service of its customers thanks to the unique ability to combine its technical characteristics with aesthetics and emotion; Alcantara can be declined in different shapes and textures thanks to a process that combines creative prints, advanced technologies and craftsmanship, typical of Made in Italy tailoring.

The application sectors

The sectors that most draw on the incomparable qualities of Alcantara are Automotive, Design, Fashion & Accessories and High-Tech. Bentley, Maserati, McLaren, Aston Martin, Renault, Peugeot, Hyundai, mLanvin, Yohji Yamamoto, Fumie Tanaka, Ligne Roset, Rode or Microsoft for its Surface Pro, just to name a few, are the customers of the Italian company. Added to this is the commitment to the world of art with exhibitions organized in collaboration with prestigious museums such as the Maxxi Museum in Rome, the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, the Mori Museum in Tokyo, for example.

Alcantara's satisfaction

All the satisfaction for the prize obtained in France, in the words of ddi Andrea Boragno, president of Alcantara: “We are very pleased to receive this “Coup de Coeur LR 66” award, which recognizes not only our commitment to constant innovation, but also our commitment to sustainable development. We have introduced a range of products partially derived from certified post-consumer recycled polyester and we have accelerated research on end-of-life recycling, to develop a pioneering technology that fully recovers the polyester component of Alcantara.”