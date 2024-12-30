Alcampo and the Secretariado Gitano Foundation have worked together for the training and job placement of gypsy people. In total, in the Aragonese community, seven training courses have been given, of which six have been carried out in the period 2020-2024, while this year a training action has been developed.

These courses have allowed train a total of 76 people. Specifically, in the period 2020-2024 a total of 73 people have gone through the training classrooms, while the 2024 course has given the necessary knowledge in the retail sector to three Roma people, according to the data provided to theEconomist

Of these people, A total of 21 have been professionally inserted. Most of these hirings have taken place in the period 2020-2024, with a total of 16 professionals, while in this year’s training action, five people have been hired.

At the national level, both entities have worked on 36 training courses, of which 31 have been non-professional internships in real centers, with a total of 200 people trained – 70% under 30 years old -, and 71 jobs. .

The practices are taught in three formats. One of them corresponds to the vocational training actionswhich have a variable duration and are aimed at specific positions such as professional, order preparer or stocker or cashier assistant.

There is also the format Learn by Workingwhich is a 6-month dual program, five of which take place in a center in Alcampo to follow a training itinerary for different professional profiles.

Finally, the third format is Format yourselfwhich is aimed at young people under 30 years old to prepare them and introduce them to the labor market.

All courses are aimed at acquisition of professional knowledge in trade and customer service in the areas of butchery, fishmonger, bakery and fruit shop, as well as for cashier, replacement or warehouse positions.