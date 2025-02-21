Alcalá Norte deserves the Press Noise Award for the Best Disc of 2024

Alcalá Norte from Alcalá Norte has received this Thursday the Noise Prize to the best Spanish album of 2024 granted by the specialized press (PAM, associated music journalists) After imposing itself on other prominent works by consolidated artists such as Bad Gyal, Biznaga, Carolina during or Hinds.

The decision has been known in an event held this Thursday in Madrid after a vote in which journalists chose their favorite album from among a list of 12 finalists, the ones that obtained the most support in another previous round that was, in turn, the which registered the highest participation in the 10 years of award.

Thus, Alcalá Norte has imposed on The Joia Bad Gyal, Long live Hinds from Hinds, Choose your own adventure Carolina during, Dirty blood of Ángeles Toledano, Hubbub from Baiuca, Now! Biznaga, Bodhiria from Judeline, Songbook of the skies from Viva Belgrade, Besta bullet, Sword teacher of teacher sword and Provincial of widow.





“We are very happy for this victory against prognosis,” said the Madrid band when collecting for her debut album the award of the hands of Ana Curra, who moments before has stressed that in her opinion Spanish music lives “a golden age” .

Converted into the 2024 member, Alcalá Nortefrom Alcalá Norte (Balaunka/Music Shadhow), is another of those albums that came to deny that rock has died “with a sound that comes from Manchester, London and Birmingham but linear city lyrics.”

In previous editions this award has fallen to artists and Rosalia, both with Los Angeles as with The bad wantBizarro love triangle for his homonymous album and again for Save discordor, in its last edition, Ultrabrabe of María José Llergo.