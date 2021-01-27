Newa week, new opportunity. “Now comes a difficult game against a great team like Atlético de Madrid, which is leading and doing things very well. It is a strong team. We will try to play a good game, keep adding and get closer to our goal.”

Uptown teams. “Teams are coming from the top of the table. We cannot think of anything other than Atlético de Madrid, which is the closest. We will try to work the game, take it to our field and try to score points, which is what we need to achieve our goal. “

Analysis of the rival. “Atlético is doing things very well, they are a very rocky team and we will try to take out our weapons. We will try to take advantage of the options we have. If we keep a clean sheet we will have the opportunity to score a goal. We will work the game knowing that it is complicated Atleti defends and attacks well. The coach will give us guidelines to work on the game and try to take advantage of opportunities. “

Learn from the defeat against Sevilla. “The mistakes penalized us and we have to try to improve and look forward. We cannot stay with that game, which has already happened. We will learn from mistakes and we will keep working harder every day ”.

Presence in eleven. “I’m playing now. I try to work in each training session and help the team as much as I can. Now it’s my turn to play and I will do everything possible for the team to score points by helping with my work. I arrived with the league already started. I had to leave. There at Wanda, I tried to do my best. It was a difficult game because they went ahead very quickly. My goal is to work to be available when necessary. “

Errors punish in LaLiga Santander. “In the First Division all teams have great players at the top and mistakes pay dearly. In lower categories, they don’t sanction you as much, but in the First Division any mistake is expensive.”