He future and the options of the Villarreal in order to achieve something big in this season pass largely because of what the couple they form are capable of Paco Alcácer and Gerard Moreno, since their goals are going to be decisive. Therefore, see that after four days they already add six goals between the two, three each of them, increases optimism.

A start, which just now equalize the one that until today was the best scoring record of a pair of points yellow in the previous twenty seasons. Since the couple that formed Giuseppe Rossi and Nilmar Honorato Da Silva in the 10-11 campaign also scored those six goals, split with four goals for Nilmar and two goals for Rossi. A season in which both forwards ended up scoring twenty-nine goals between the two, divided into nineteen goals for Rossi and eleven for Nilmar, which helped the team get into the Champions League positions.

After the couples of Alcácer and Gerard, like that of Rossi and Nilmar, comes the one they formed Roberto Soldado and Cedric Bakambú, who with five goals in four days, also signed a great start. While Rossi and Nilmar also signed four goals in four games in the 07-08 season, which is the third best scoring record of a pair of points.

In the individual chapter, the three goals by Alcácer and Gerard in these four days are one goal away from the four goals scored by Nilmar in that 10-11 campaign. If one of the two forwards is able to score in the next game, he would equal that record after five rounds., while scoring two goals either of them, would certify the best scoring start of a forward in five days-