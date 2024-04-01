United States

A few days ago the Albuquerque – New Mexico mounted unit was working in the area of ​​Central and Coors when officers were alerted that a man had just stolen from a store. The latter, identified as Mark Chacon, did not respect the officers' halt and fled on foot. The mounted police managed to stop Chacon after a horse chase through traffic, filmed by the bodycam they were carrying. Chacon allegedly stole merchandise worth a total of $230 and was charged with theft, fleeing police on foot and possession of narcotics.



01:49