Album | Unbelievably wonderful panoramic photos were found in an old bag – This is how great Helsinki looked over a hundred years ago

Photographer Christian Westerback found some great photos in an old bag and then found out the tragic life story of their photographer.

In the old one the black and white photograph shows three adults and five children. The photo was taken in Helsinki at Laajasalo beach in Haakoninlahti. Behind the camera was Alexander Nikiforov, and the picture shows his wife and five of his six children. The other two people are unknown.

The group photo taken in Nikiforowie’s summer cottage scenery is one of my favorites. It’s composed really nicely, every person put in the right place.

The background of the picture is connected to a story, which can be started, for example, from Helsinki in the 1950s, my grandmother Naja from.

My father’s mother came to take care of us children on Christmas Eve so that the parents could make Christmas preparations in peace. The day always started with a visit to Hietaniemi cemetery, where we first visited grandmother’s father Alexander Nikiforov at the grave.

Grandma had told us about her own baptism: she was completely submerged under water. It was special to us, and we realized that something separated us from our grandmother’s family. They were orthodox.

There was some talk about Alexander in our family, but no one ever told about his parents. Where did they come from and where did they live?

In the fall of 2022, I got down to business and started doing genealogical research on the Nikiforowes.

Since the Nikiforos were Orthodox, I called the Helsinki Orthodox congregation. From there I found out that Alexander’s parents too Ivan and Lovisa is buried in Hietaniemi orthodox cemetery.

I already knew that they had four children and that the family had lived in Vallisaari, Suomenlinna.

When I researched more, I found Ivan and Lovisa’s marriage certificate, i.e. the paper with which they were declared married. Lovisa’s maiden name has now also been revealed Karlsdotteras well as the fact that Ivan was a “sappör” by profession, i.e. a soldier who does fortification work.

Genealogical research can be complicated, and when looking for information about the Orthodox, it is an advantage to have a command of the Russian language. Their history books ie metrics are written in Russian and are very difficult to decipher.

The market square was a popular place. The building on the left currently houses the Swedish embassy, ​​but its appearance has completely changed.

It was bustling in front of Valkosaari. There is damage to the negative, but also the steamer emits smoke.

Havis Amanda, sculpted by Ville Vallgren, was brought to its place in 1908.

It was again the passage in the Hietaniemi cemetery.

To my surprise, I noticed that there are other visitors to Nikiforow’s grave. Someone had left a modern lantern there. The grave also had a separate tombstone that read Wasilij.

There was even a contact person at the grave, so probably a distant relative of mine. I wrote to him, but there was no reply. After a long time, however, he called and told that that Wasilji is also Ivan’s child and therefore our common ancestor.

Ivan probably had as many as a dozen children, but nothing more was known about them. My new relative had heard that Ivan was originally from Belarus.

I found out that the corner of the cemetery where Ivan and Lovisa are buried is called “Nikiforowie corner” and that there are several graves where my possible relatives rest. However, many Nikiforow Finnished their names after the Second World War, among others Norwegian, Nortamo and In Norse.

I continued my inquiries, I asked relatives more. They said that Ivan had been called “muschik”, which is Finnish for muskika, meaning a Russian peasant or commoner.

I even found a news item in old newspapers that said Ivan had stolen an officer’s coat with beaver skin collars and other clothes. For these acts he had been imprisoned and prosecuted.

My relative said that Lovisa was mainly responsible for the family’s livelihood. He fished and brought the fish to the Helsinki market for sale. Lovisa came from Tesjärvi, near Loviisa, from the Holmgård farm. She was Ivan’s second wife, as the first wife had died of a heart attack at the age of 32 in the summer of 1862. Ivan married Lovisa later that year.

The story of the family slowly began to be completed, but it still felt like there was something hidden in it. It was about Ivan’s son, Alexander.

In Alppipuisto, on top of the hill on the right was a popular restaurant.

The Vantaankoski Dam had just been completed.

The ladies were talking in front of Puistokatu 2 in Kaivopuisto.

Kaivohuone was already completed in 1838, and it functioned as a restaurant from the beginning.

Alexander had met his future wife Sofia’s In Vallisaari, where his father worked as a pilot. Alexander was always very interested in the archipelago and boats. Among other things, he ordered a motorboat for himself, which was built at the Valkosaari shipyard.

Alexander Nikiforow was a versatile man and involved in many things. Grandmother said that she had two shops in Helsinki, one on Annankatu and the other on Fredrikinkatu. However, according to the grandmother, he was too kind and gave customers credit, so trading might not have been very profitable.

Thus, in 1885, Alexander was hired by the Helsinki Police Department as a junior constable, and from there he progressed to police commissioner.

In 1910, he bought a plot of land with two houses on the northern shore of Kulosaari.

He moved into the same house as Alexander’s family Westerback’s family. The people of the house got along well with each other, as evidenced by the fact that there were two marriages between the families.

Alexander still had time to work as a bank clerk before retiring in 1917. However, he did not have time to enjoy his retirement days, because soon after the civil war started at the end of January 1918, the Reds came to Nikiforowie’s home to do a home inspection. They took Alexander and his 23-year-old son Boris with them, took to the ice and shot Alexander.

They threw him into an opening, where he was not found until four weeks later.

When Alexander was shot, Boris threw himself on the ice and was not hit by the shooters. However, they stabbed him in the back with bayonets to make sure he was dead. Miraculously, he made it to the shore alive and on to the Surgical Hospital. Boris never wanted to return to Kulosaari after that.

Tähtitorninmäki had good views of Katajanokka.

On the left is the Uspensky Cathedral and on the right later the handsome Norrmen house.

At the beginning of the 20th century, there were no traffic jams on the Katajanokka bridge.

Alexander Nikiforov life ended tragically, but he left behind surprising memories.

He was an active amateur photographer and a member of the Amatoerfotografklubben. It has been a mystery to me what he photographed and where the pictures might be, if there are any left at all. But that too turned out to be one of the side plots of my genealogy.

Alexander’s youngest daughter Sven daughter Bonnet has preserved some dozens of photocopies. The biggest surprise, however, was around 140 pieces of 9 x 30 centimeter panoramic negatives, which have been preserved for more than a hundred years in fairly good condition. Some of the pictures were in Alexander’s old bag, and the others were wrapped in paper.

Production of Kodak’s panoramic camera number 4 had started in 1899. The negative size was no less than 9 x 30 cm.

The pictures were taken with a Panorama Kodak No. 4 camera with a viewing angle of 140 degrees. About 60 of the pictures are Helsinki-themed, and there are about 75 family pictures.

I have now photographed the panoramic negatives before they end up being cleaned and taken care of by the museum.

Alexander Nikiforow 11.9.1863- 31.1.1918