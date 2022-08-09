Album Reviews | Venäjää heilutelleen Pussy Riotin vallankumous nuupahti: paluulevyllä kuullaan läpikaupallista, tyhjää feminismiä

Uskonnonvastaisesta huliganismista vangittu punkbändi Pussy Riot muuttui influensseribrändiksi, kriitikko Oskari Onninen kirjoittaa.

Pop, mixtape / album

Pussy Riot. Matriarchy Now. Neon Gold. ★★

In spring 2012 Pussy Riot oli kaikkien suosikkibändi, jonka musiikkia kukaan ei ollut kuunnellut ja joka ei oikeastaan ​​edes ollut bändi.

The Russian art collective of 11 people was primarily known for its public performances. A few songs were home-recorded punk and screams.

In February, four members of the collective stormed into the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow and performed a 40-second “punk prayer” in honor of the upcoming presidential election.

Virgin Mary, Mother of God, banish Putinexpel Putin, they shouted.

Soon Maria Alyohina, Nadezhda Tolokonnikova and Yekaterina Samutsevich were arrested and became perhaps the most prominent social media up to that point cause célèbre. Almost everyone wanted to express their support for Russian women in their twenties on Facebook. In particular, Tolokonnikova’s appearance was completely openly fanned.

Free Pussy Riot, rummutti erityisesti ihmisoikeusjärjestö Amnesty kampanjassaan. Demonstrations were also organized in Helsinki, but only a few dozen people participated in them.

Despite their Western online activism, in mid-August 2012 the trio was sentenced to two years in prison for anti-religious hooliganism. Tolokonnikova and Alyohina sat in prisons for more than a year.

Ten years tuomion jälkeen Pussy Riot julkaisee uransa pisimmän musiikillisen kokonaisuuden. Matriarchy Now contains seven songs with a total duration of 19 minutes.

32-year-old Tolokonnikova, a former number one star, who has harnessed the “non-hierarchical” activist brand to promote her own personal brand, is pursuing a music career.

The responsible producer of the mixtape is a Swedish pop couple Tove Loand Matriarchy Now is as blatantly business-feminist as her music.

Tolokonnikova has come a long way since 2008. At that time she was at the end of her pregnancy, but felt it was important to resist Dmitry Medvedev election as president of Russia by having sex in the Timiryazev Natural History Museum in Moscow.

Matriarchy Now’s instead, the cover features an eggplant cut by a knife. Tolokonnikova sings mostly about sex, mostly in English. Russia is included as much as the product promise. The most notable of the visitors is the meme rap hit on Tuesday made in 2014 iLoveMakonnen.

From prison after their release, Tolokonnikova and Alyohina founded the opposition media, Mediazona, in order to expose violations of the Russian legal system.

He myös erosivat ”bändistä” mutta käyttivät sen nimeä uudella urallaan inspiraatiopuhujina, mikä oli muiden Pussy Riotin jäsenten mielestä vastoin kollektiivin ”antikapitalistisia” periaatteita.

However, Russia is not an optimal business environment for commercializing an activism brand.

Vuonna 2014 Pussy Riot tekikin Black Lives Matter -kappaleen I Can’t Breathe. The year 2016 Make America Great Again was humorous r&b sung by Tolokonnikova Donald Trump against.

In June, the group protested US abortion policy by throwing a Matriarchy Now sheet from the balcony of the Texas State Capitol building. In addition, Tolokonnikova has tried to do nft charity for Ukraine and American abortion activists.

Uusissa Pussy Riotin paidoissa lukee Tumblr-alustalla kymmenen vuotta sitten suosittuja iskusanoja kuten ”witch”, ”feminist” ja ”slut”. Tolokonnikova markets them on Instagram with fairy makeup on her face and ACAB boots on her feet.

When The New York Times recently published a report in which Tolokonnikova hung out in New York’s celebrity club circles, she knew both r&b stars and crypto boys.

At the same time, Aljohina has been under house arrest in Russia. In the spring, he was rescued under the guise of a food courier to Iceland to escape a prison sentence.

Matriarchy Now is an extension of Tolokonnikova’s seemingly cynical influencer empire. Its aesthetics are plastic and largely borrowed from hyperpop.

For the PC Music record company, the Eurodance-like pop sound was a way to rebel against the commercialism of the pop industry. Now the style has been diluted to suit commercial purposes, as you can hear on Flume’s new album, for example. The last person to try to ride it is a Russian activist celebrity, who succeeds in the speed-drug trance of the c-part of the Hatefuck song.

On Matriarchy Now there is not a single radical phrase, but its loud feminism is post-political, through-trade and emptied of its meanings on Instagram. What remains is estrus and tantrums. You even dare to sing about them nowadays Erin.

Critic’s choices: Export hope and “export hope”

Electronic / Album.

Vladislav Delay: Big Hatred. Planet Mu. ★★★

Vladislav Delay double disc Darling (2020) and Dear II (2021) was an unmissable reminder of how Hailuotan Sasu Ripatti makes the best possible export music – the one that ends up abroad without being exported. If Darling-pair of records crushed under like huge boulders, their counterpart Big hate it’s like being rubbed into crushed rock. Big hate is Vladislav Delay’s noise album, which sounds like a video recorded on DVD from a factory. The sound vibrates, stutters and rips. The most beautiful moments are when Ripatti gives you fresh oxygen between the balls. They are at the beginning and end of the record, of course.

Pop / Ep

Erika Sirola: Who? Electra. ★★

Cliché to quote: few know Erika Sirolan, even if there is a reason. In 2018, Sirola sang by Robin Schultz with the edm megahit Speechless, and now he has a recording contract in the United States, which is exceptional for Finns. He has managed to stay away from the oppressive cloak of export hopes. Good thing, because the old-sounding debut EP Who? would disappoint expectations. Distortion and rumbling basses were mainstream pop’s current moment Billie Eilish’s at the time of the debut album in 2019. Likewise, Swedish-type quality pop would need a quick facelift. Between these two big trends, Sirola can’t get his head around the surface at all.

Indie / Ep

Sun’s Signature: Sun’s Signature. Partisan. ★★★

Every now and then the unique soloist of the legendary art pop group Cocteau Twins Elizabeth Fraser offers a bunch of new music, for which we earthworms thank him. Fraser and his spouse Damon Reece duo Sun’s Signature ep is, with its five songs, the most notable Fraser release since 1996. Yes, you listen to it, even though the album’s angular and percussive soundscape brings to mind not only Blonde Redhead and Air, but also teenage goths and medieval markets. The best song Apples sounds like a British Christmas carol at first, until the guitars and vocal melodies at the end float like the best, yes, Cocteau Twins.

Rap / Album

Flo Milli: You Still Here, Ho? RCA. ★★★★

Alabaman Flo Millin (b. 2000)’s debut album, the two most central points of reference are from the early years of its authorship: Kelis’s Milkshake sex and Gwen Stefani Hollaback Girl’s cheerleader rap. You Still Here, Ho? is a wonderfully stupid album that will make even the stiffest of people seriously consider pole dancing. Basically, Flo Milli makes southern rap, but luckily by You Still Here, Ho? there is much more to production. On My Nerves is delicious Nelly’s and Kelly Rowland the millennium classic The dilemma sample, and especially then Flo Milli is in the golden cut of sex rap: perfectly hard and perfectly soft.