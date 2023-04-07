Album Reviews | Franz Schubert’s piano trios have a carefree sadness in the five-star disc interpretation

Is it worth recording Schubert’s piano trios after this, asks critic Jukka Isopuro in his five-star rating.

Classic / double album

Schubert: Piano Trios 1 & 2. Tetzlaff & Tetzlaff & Vogt. Ondine. ★★★★★

Disc enthusiasts are familiar with the concept of a definitive recording, which is so exhaustive that a new recording of the same music is no longer needed.

In fact, no compositions – especially by Franz Schubert masterpieces like the piano trios B-flat major D898 and E-flat major D929 – do not empty into one interpretation.

Despite the problematic nature of the concept, I declare it definitive Christian and Tanja Tetzlaffin mixed by Lars Vogt album interpretations of hauntingly beautiful and tragic trios from the last years of the composer’s life, who died at the age of 31. It is even more tragic that Vogt, who died of cancer at the age of 51, left the record as the last chamber music recording completed as planned.

Half Schubert’s tragedy paradoxically becomes daylight, Exuberant carefreeness and carefree lightness. They are like a film of calm water, afraid of breaking over the dark depths.

The jovial traveler in it hikes whistling in the greenery of nature, but the listener is gnawed by a sympathetic premonition that things are not well. Vogt’s piano shimmers almost immaterially on the surface, to which the Tetzlaff sisters’ violin and cello respond with gentle caress. This tenderly guarding compassion is the great wonder of the trio’s musicianship.

Schubert is also famous for his tragic major. Its sealing power can be eerie or terrifying, especially when riding a roaring storm. The interpretations do not shy away from great contrasts, and contrasts also arise between the two main works of the double disc.

The melody of the slow part of the E-flat major trio is also known as film music. With a couple of magic tricks, Schubert transformed the exuberance of the originally Swedish folk tune to a new level. The original version of the final will be played. Due to its length, there are more keys to go through than there are enough keys. Schubert puts the final tragic seal by bringing the slow part’s nostalgic melody a third time in the middle of the carefree finale.

One pieceslow Notturno D897 is the touchstone upon which many shows stumble. The trio manages to support the gestureless melody as if holding its breath, which gathers heavenly flashes around it, rising to a climax in a whispering pianissimo.

Tanakammi’s feet are kept firmly on the ground by two duets, briskly popping Rondo D895 for violin and piano and cello seductive with its melodic appeal Arpeggione Sonata D821.

Classic / Album

Stravinsky: Spring Sacrifice, Firebird. Orchester de Paris, Klaus Mäkelä. Decca. ★★★

Crazy rapidly rising to the top of the orchestral world Klaus Mäkelä records standard hits with the rights of a superstar. Sibelius– after the box, it’s their turn Igor Stravinsky Spring Sacrifice and size Firebird-ballet. Firebird in the exotic fluttering of the fairy tale world, the mutual inspiration and trust of Mäkelä and the orchestra are best understood. A full-sounding interpretation leans towards its historical origin, romanticism and Rimsky-Korsakov. The individual color and breath of the soloists and ensembles of the Paris Orchestra flourish. In the conforming world, there is a fresh exception Spring sacrifice the nasally rattling sound of the famous bassoon solo tightened in the upper register.

As a whole Spring Sacrifice leaves a mildly synthetic and in its power-seeking effect. Even the calming phase between wild spring rituals does not succeed in properly setting up the mystical expectation before the climactic end. Too big a cake has been whipped up with the controls of the mixing desk, when they have tried to get all the power out of the brutal rhythm frenzy, but still Käyrätorvet has been forgotten in the background.

Classic / Album

Shostakovich: Chamber symphonies op. 49a and 110a, Piano Concerto No. 1. Nakariakov, Meerovitch, Deutsche Radio Philharmonie, Inkinen. SWR Music. ★★★★

Dmitri Shostakovich chamber symphonies adapted from the autobiographical, requiem-like String Quartet No. 8 and the sunniest String Quartet No. 1 Pietari Inkinen conducted by the Deutsche Radio Philharmonie plays with a deep and feather-light feel. Inkinen prefers extremes, very slow and flying in the wind. Chamber Symphony Op. 110a fast second part burns like a reindeer in its intensity. There is also much good in the performance of the Parodic Concerto No. 1 for piano and trumpet, even if the pianist Maria Meerovitch to indulge too much from time to time. Trumpeter Sergei Nakariakov is the elegance itself, both in sentimental melodies and in sharp strumming fanfares.

Contemporary music / album

Aho: Violin Concerto No. 2, Cello Concerto No. 2. Vähälä, Roozeman, Kymi Sinfonietta, Elts. BIS. ★★★★

Kalevi Ahon in the large-scale concert production and in the Aho project of the Swedish company BIS, progress has been made to the violin and cello concerts created in the 2010s. In the album text, Aho ponders how to avoid clichés, if in the solo part he is satisfied only with old patterns that fit the hand well. In the traditionally three-part Violin Concerto No. 2, the avoidance of clichés has led to a highly virtuosic solo section, which Elina Vähälä plays dazzlingly flying, clean and airy. The solo violin seizes the textured beginning of the woodwinds, expanding them and climbing into the thin air. The second part is characterized by the fragile flute sounds of the solo. The dance finale ends with a dizzying acceleration.

The five parts of the darker cello concerto no. 2 played together are typical of character pieces. As if surprised from a deep sleep Berceuse is a great start, and the music stops several times with mysteriously colored harmonies.

by Jonathan Roozeman the playing is pulsating and intense, whether it’s a dreamlike stasis, a gallop of grateful patterns or finger-stretching double takes. Olari Eltsin led by Kymi Sinfonietta is a great partner for both soloists. An otherwise excellent recording wastes space in emphasizing some of the details of the orchestral texture.