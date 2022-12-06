Album Reviews | Anna Järvinen worked at Ingmar Bergman’s home in Fårö: The songs have strong emotions

Anna Järvinen’s disc pair is a continuation of her novel.

Pop / Album

Anna Järvinen: Lila / Liila. Is This Art!

★★★★

Just before as i heard Anna Järvinen new album, I happened to read his novel I slept last night.

The book’s fragmentary snapshots, glimpses of childhood and growing old, felt like a natural introduction Lilac and Lila to the world. (Both Swedish and Finnish versions of the album will be published.)

“At times I have hit the moments. Someone has said a sentence and I have realized that it is decisive”, Järvinen writes about his awakening interest in music.

As if in a dream, where one clear thing stands out from the general fluffiness, a message.

And on the very next page, we are so elegantly laconic that it makes me happy: “So many things in life inspire so little that from now on I have to try to feel beautiful and laugh, but not because something outside my body makes me smile.”

Read more: Swedish-Finnish musician Anna Järvinen’s first work is like a pop song or a painting

Observing and experiencing the novel is introverted and thoughtful, yet full of life. There is rarely anything unequivocal about the moods, that’s why they stick in the mind.

And when I wonder if it would make sense to keep the self of the album’s lyrics the same as the book’s speaker, the record company says that the lyrics are related to the novel. Not a book necessary introduction Lila not, but they support each other: the novel continues to live in the mind and the album feels more familiar in principle.

Similarly, the Swedish and Finnish versions of the album are intertwined. You feel like listening to them one after another.

Texts the melodrama-free contemplativeness suits the music. Even in the background of fresh joy as a whole, you can sense intellectual-analytical doubt, and the momentary images are at the same time fragmented parts of the emotional spectrum.

Even if it would be difficult to tell the story of the record-making process, it still seems fitting that Järvinen and the composer-musician Tapio Viitasaari have worked on songs in Gotland’s Fårö, Ingmar Bergman in residence. Fittingly, the subjectivity of the songs also oozes social class. I have time to meditate, and he doesn’t go through his feelings during the daily rush.

The album’s music was composed and also produced by Tapio Viitasaari, who has a long resume. He has played, for example, in the band Zebra and Snake and forms Minja Koskelan with the Team Play duo.

Read more: When Minja Koskela went to study music at the Sibelius Academy, she felt like a fraud: This is how she would develop Finnish music education

Järvinen and Viitasaari published at the beginning of the year Kaj Chydenius of the music versioning ep Dagen var mulen – songer by Kaj Chydenius. The collaboration is clearly fruitful, to that extent even the new album sounds natural.

Fun Lilac feels timeless in its atmosphere, perhaps like some little classic that you happen to hear only now. The music is both rhythmically carefree and more profoundly eloquent – versatile.

Already the opening song Ja maj / O skönä maj catches immediately. The piano-driven song is expressively whole and melancholy in its composition and interpretation, an excellent pop song.

Fidanzata and I didn’t stay because I didn’t want to / Jag ville inte vara där the melodies could be from the old Eurovision Song Contest or from the Finnhits album. Many good women / Många vikra damer again, with its stylish chord changes, it sounds like it’s from a dance pop chart. I wouldn’t call the album retro, but its modern features are not a trendsetter in sound.

Gone and the present meet in the recording, just like flashbacks and present-day observations in Järvinen’s novel.

Suitable for general intimacy Lilac / Som syren – the sound of a song that sounds like a creaking chair. So, we are close, in the setting, watching something fundamentally human, just like in the films of the previously mentioned Bergman.

The essential part is of course Järvinen as a singer. He comes to life in a way that outwardly sounds like ease, just as a talented actor seems to naturally transform into the person he is portraying.

The song has warmth and presence even in those couple of cases, when the song itself would otherwise remain more distant. This underlines Järvinen’s strength and ability as an artist.

Critic’s Choice: Warm adventurous prog and bouncy metal

Prog, rock / Album

Moss: Time to sing. Black

★★★

Gethsemane: Damn. Black

★★★

Waterline: In the middle of the storm. Sauna chamber Discs

★★★★

Punk music had to defeat the considered elitist progressive rock in the 1970s. But even though prog has flared up in places more slowly, it has not disappeared. In Finland, prog musicians were, of course, marginal artists who were already driven by love for their art and not by self-righteousness.

What’s worse, there is no end to the trampling of the weaker. It’s easy for culture editors to state with a level of ecstasy that punk is still alive. In the public world, punk is the cool kid, while prog is a stubborn, even strange subculture activity.

From recent history to the present, many domestic artists from CMX Litku Klemetti however, have steeled their music with progressive prog thinking.

For some, progressivism is clearly backward-looking. The essential thing is the feel of the 1970s with vintage instruments, however the focus is on the desire to create new music with old sounds. Among the record companies, Svart has excelled in publishing current Finnish prog.

Sammal, who released his fourth album, belongs to the forefront of contemporary prog. Time to sing on the album, the recording is loose – even the vocals are heard in three languages. Instead of rigid thematics, the band rejoices more freely.

In some places, the fragmentation also comes to the surface and the song melodies remain rigid compared to the general mobility of the music. However, the organic sound, flying playing and the best of the compositional material appeal.

At the heart of Gethsemane is suddenness. A good dose of King Crimson’s influence can be heard in the purposeful rhythmic crunching, sometimes very nightmarish guitar patterns and pressing fans. The intensity partly makes up for the lack of memorable songs. Full power would require a club atmosphere around – or the Lemminkäinen temple mentioned in the song.

Vesilinja sounds more powerful than on their promising first album, but a certain gentleness is still in the center. The songs are built with thought, and the fans, keyboards and guitars do not compete for attention, but each bring their own color to the picture.

The aging metaphors of the lyrics remain distant, but the best compositions like Dove and In the middle of the storm combine intrigue with catchiness.

Metal / album

Ranger: Risen from the Ruins / Risen from the Ruins. Ektro

★★★★

Ranger has received extensive subculture attention with its bleeding speed metal, but now the line-up has been reduced to two members and at the same time the conventions of the genre have been reduced. Up from the ruins feels both thematic and daring in a way that is usually thought of as a virtue of prog bands. At the same time, it is delightfully anarchic in its willingness to experiment. The training camp-likeness of the execution and the social nature of the lyrics bring a genuine punk spirit to the whole. Released in two languages, the record plunges into creative madness in a way whose bone-headed open-mindedness recalls Maple Cross’s still-amazing debut The Eighth Day of Creation (1991.)