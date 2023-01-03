Album Reviews | A Finnish visual artist publishes strange jazz records that sell out in no time

Arsi Keva’s Ultraääni brand is an alternative to serial production. Keva wants to release records that are also unique works of art.

Free jazz, Avantgarde / Album

Ho Chi Moon: Ho Chi Moon. Ultrasound / Joteskii Groteskii / Sax Tapes. ★★★

Free jazz, Avantgarde / Album

Mummies: Gau Ri Laa. Ultrasound. ★★★

The record company doors don’t open for everyone. Some artists also don’t want to ever set foot in the generically decorated lobby of a big record company.

Throughout the history of pop music, alternative publishing methods have also had to be found for alternative expressions that deviate from the mainstream. One of them is private press, which could be translated into Finnish as self-publishing outside of institutions.

Private press culture is more versatile than just your own press. It also has its own aesthetics. They are usually made in very small editions due to lack of money. Often they also have handmade or hand-printed covers. In private press publications, outsiders, i.e. artists outside institutions, who cannot find a home for their unconventionality in traditional frames, often get a voice.

For example, an avant-garde jazz musician Sun Ra released his music in small editions through his own Saturn label. These original Sun Ra Vinyls are extremely rare. When they go on sale, they go up to high prices.

They are beautiful objects. Sun Ra designed and made some of his album covers by hand together with his bandmates. They are not purchased primarily for the music, which is also available digitally. A book has been made about the cover art of Sun Ra’s albums.

in Finland such a publishing culture has occurred, for example, in the early 2000s with self-published rap. A visual artist has begun to revive the tradition Arsi Keva through its own Ultraääni brand. Keva says by e-mail that Ultraääne does not really have any genre restrictions, but the publishing activity is mainly focused on jazz.

Keva experiments with different graphics methods on the covers of the ultrasound discs. Keva has made covers using, for example, silk, lino and litho printing techniques.

The purpose of ultrasound is to be an alternative to serial production and disposable entertainment culture. Its records strive to be unique art objects. A similar mentality works on the literary side Antti Nylén with own Bokeh publishing house.

The numbered editions of the records published by Keva are small, usually from tens to a couple of hundred. Along with making unique objects, it’s about a practical solution. Records are pressed as much as there is money and there is hardly any space for storage. Ultrasound discs are usually sold out immediately without further advertising.

Ho Chi-Moon is an actor who has been in a movie, for example Dragons forever (1988). Ho Chi Moon, who makes music, is a Finnish jazz trio instead. So that the pattern is not too obvious, the band has put a picture of the album cover Juha from Miedo. The photo was taken at the 1978 World Championships in Lahti, when Mieto finished second to last in the 50 kilometer distance and went to the locker room with his skis on as a protest. Free jazz is also about endurance and breaking assumed boundaries.

The trio form Ilkka Vekka (bass), Sami Pekkola (saxophone) and Erno Taipale (drums). They have recorded four songs and 40 minutes of deep free music. Veka’s bass creates the frame within which Pekkola and Taipale whip each other. Opening track Fox in the Rain take the guesswork out of it right away.

Free jazz is an attractive double-edged sword as a genre. Free jazz records that work are those that leave you feeling hungry after listening to them, like after a ski run. It feels good, but I don’t feel like going on the same trip again right away. Ho Chi Moon achieves this goal, although at times the intensity drops.

The Moomins band in a band photo.

Spring the cover art of the Moomins band designed by the musician was printed by the musician Jukka Nousiainen with the Japanese rhizo-printing technique. Muumiot is an Italian-Finnish sextet, which also features Ho Chi Moon’s Pekkola. Gau Ri Laa is a set of four songs, released on ten-inch vinyl and digitally.

Mummies’ music is mainly very approachable free jazz. The songs in the A half orient themselves according to Pekkola’s moderate saxophone themes. John Coltrane Akin to 1960s master records, the spirituality has a northern harshness that pulsates with warmth. Navigating There hurtles toward the end in proper style like a long-distance sleigh ride.

In small publishing culture, it is very typical that the publication threshold is low and the album can be qualitatively pure curiosity and the farting of a small inner circle. Fortunately, the records of the mummies and Ho Chi Moon do not fall into this category. They are not brilliant, but quite satisfying jazz experiences and documents about the margins of domestic jazz.

And yes, indeed, they are also beautiful objects.

Pop, r&b / Album

SZA: SOS. Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA. ★★★★

Afterwards the famous picture of the Princess of Wales About Diana on a yacht it is easy to interpret it as a distress call. It was taken a week before he died. SZA version of the image on the cover of his new album towards this meaning.

The powerful album, which starts with a strum and the sound of an emergency rocket, is not in any trouble as such. SOS is a snapshot of pop that has become hybrid music. The album features rap, pop punk and modern r&b with rich arrangements. The cathartic breakup album with 23 songs and more than an hour long is full of vision and justifies its duration.

Feelings of bitterness and frustration are dismantled with good melodies and multi-layered and heavy writing. Special will, as if in passing, deal with the pressures of external appearance. Transitional Olivia Rodrigo -spiritual revenge sex song of F2F and melancholic Nobody Gets Me between songs is great. Rapping from beyond the grave from an archive tape Ol’ Dirty Bastard the last song has an ending similar to the air in the yard.

Italo disco, Synth pop / Single

Modem: Luxuria / Trabant. Modem Age. ★★★★

American The Grouch rapped in the 1990s Giventakein the song: “pretty soon we’ll pay for air when they figure out how to sell it.”

The line came back to mind with the recent single of the Finnish band Modem. Luxury takes place in 2034 and tells about a company of the same name, which sells a gas similar to oxygen in the nightclubs it owns. It is a luxury product in a world where urban air has become toxic.

Dance music and dystopia belong together. Disco, which developed to its legal point during the Cold War, breathed the pulse of anxiety and liberation. Luxuria / Trabant is climate anxiety era dance music.

The single is a continuation of the one released last spring Movies / Autofiction for the single. Both releases are deepened by Ilona Lehtonen’s ambitious music videos that grow into short films.

Girl Roton and Ville Valavuo the band’s dystopian Italo disco is lightened by Belaboris and Geisha’s goth-like sticky wink.

Classical, contemporary music / Album

Steve Reich: Runner / Music For Ensemble and Orchestra. Los Angeles Philharmonic, Susanna Mälkki. Nonesuch. ★★★

by Steve Reich the most recent recordings are at the pulse of the composer legend’s recognizable minimalism. Susanna Mälkki led the premiere of Music For Ensemble and Orchestra in 2018. The work is based on the work completed in 2016 To Runner. The new release includes both five-part works, which are guaranteed Reich.

According to the composer himself Runner it sounds like running, but I can’t catch the image myself. The hypnotic nature of running would be much better described by, for example, Reich’s earlier work Music For 18 Musicians.

The recording of Music For Ensemble and Orchestra is pretty, but even a little cheesy, literal and tense. I clearly prefer the version that Mälkki pulled with HKO in January 2021 at the Finnish premiere. It had more tones, intensity and emphasis.

Rap / Album

Asa: I have to go to the forest. Roihis Musica. ★★★

Today a rapper working through his own label Asa or Matti Salo does not market his records too much. Nowadays, they just pop up on the internet. The artist usually sends a quick notice to the critics on the day of the release that this has happened.

Asa’s albums also come out at the worst possible time from the point of view of attention: just before Christmas, when everywhere has already had time to declare the best albums of the year. I have to go to the forest published on December 23.

Asa’s recent records have featured a criticality born of personal pain, a kind of non-adjustment to the expectations of society and community. The same theme is in the recluse I have to go to the forest on the album, where Asa raps about change, about finding one’s own place and home, concretely and symbolically. As a writer, Asa is still in the top class of domestic rappers, even if the deliberately clumsy rhyming of nazi and hat is not the best indication of that.

Iskelmä / Album

Olavi Virta: Archives’ treasures vol. 2 – Recordings from 1947–1964. Artie Music. ★★★★

From Turku Artie Music is focused on releasing a variety of archival finds. Olavi Virran focusing on rarities and recordings thought to be lost Treasures of the archives series will continue after 11 years.

Recordings for this archive series have faded here and there, such as from a Turku fireman who collected clay disks. The recordings in this collection come from films and various television and radio broadcasts.

The most interesting pieces of the collection play right at the beginning. Heikki Majaran the Yleisradio recording found in the collection contains four songs that were never released on disc. A normal Virta listener will certainly find enough to listen to in the more than 600 songs that Virta recorded.

The release of the album is primarily an archival work of domestic entertainment music and aimed at Virta enthusiasts. Strong proof of the history of domestic entertainment music, all the same.