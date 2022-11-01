Album review | When the young millionaires of The Beatles got to recharge their batteries, the result was an extraordinary album

The anniversary edition of The Beatles’ Revolver album reveals how the band learned to use the recording studio as one instrument.

The Beatles: Revolver (Super Deluxe Edition). Apple. 5cd. ★★★★★

Music niilos traditionally gets woken up by asking what is The Beatles’ best album.

Someone walking his own path gives credit For The Beatles that is, to the so-called For the White Album (1968), but otherwise the sounds are usually evenly distributed across the trio Revolver (1966), Sgt. Pepper’s Loney Hearts Club Band (1967) and Abbey Road (1969).

Now the discussion gets a new kick when Revolverrepresentatives of the school will be taken into account with a special edition of the album – boxes corresponding to the other three mentioned above have already been made.

The special edition of Revolver by The Beatles contains five CDs. The package is also available as a vinyl version.

Five CDs Revolver Super Deluxe Edition contains a new stereo mix, a mono version, two discs of material from the recording sessions and an EP. So the concept is roughly the same as in previous special editions.

The Beatles are known as a band whose productions have been reissued sparingly but with aplomb. Fans have been treated to a treat since 2017 when Sgt. Pepper’s half a century has passed since its publication. In honor of the anniversary, a four-CD edition of the album was released. The super year of the 50th anniversary editions was 2021, when they were published Let It Be in addition to the box by Peter Jackson directed by almost eight-hour long documentary film The Beatles: Get Back.

The band’s original producer has been responsible for the sound of the special editions by George Martin son Giles Martin a recording technician in his own right Sam Okell.

The Beatles being filmed for The Ed Sullivan Show at Abbey Road Studios on May 19, 1966.

We had to proceed subtly in manipulating the sound world. The sounds should have been updated, but too radical a shake-up could anger the fans, because the band’s sound art is stored in the listeners’ memory with nanosecond precision.

However, Giles Martin’s handprint has convinced the doubters. The new stereo mixes have sounded clean and energetic, in the opinion of many better than ever before.

Martin is well on his way to earning the title “sixth beatle”, whose life mission has become to transfer the sound of the world’s most influential pop group to new generations.

George Harrison, guitar.

The Beatles the starting points for making a new record in the spring of 1966 were fruitful. On the album released before Christmas in 1965 Rubber Soul was part of the band’s new attitude towards music making. The direction was consciously taken from hit covers and cover versions towards a more mature and profound expression.

RevolverThe creation of the album was significantly influenced by the time freed up for the band, which was originally supposed to be used for the film A Talent for Loving to the act. The four were not satisfied with the script and the filming was shelved. Suddenly, the band could enjoy a luxury that young millionaires couldn’t afford for years: free time.

During the four-month break, the band members recharged their batteries by vacationing and meeting their friends. In addition, bubbling London offered plenty of cultural stimuli and new types of chemical consciousness expanders.

One meeting place for avant-garde people was the art gallery Indica, from its bookstore Paul McCartney get, for example, someone born in Finland Anselm Hollon a work of poetry & It Is a Song and through which McCartney became acquainted with beat poets. From the same store John Lennon’s a book grabbed his hand The Psychedelic Experiencewhose effect is visible Revolver-sessions in the song that started Tomorrow Never Knows.

Revolver was canned between April and June. In addition to the fourteen LP tracks, a single was also recorded Paperback Writer / Rain.

Paul McCartney, bass.

Like With Rubber Soul, all the songs were the band’s own production. Having matured as a composer George Harrison’s no less than three songs are heard: Taxman, Love You To and I Want to Tell You. The rest are Lennon–McCartney collaborations.

Concise and innovative Revolver has not lost any of its freshness in 56 years. Although the songs are very different from each other, the whole is balanced. Those who hear the album for the first time can be confused and think it’s even a collection – that’s how many high-quality songs have been recorded on it.

Among the songs there are guitar rock pulls like Taxman, She Said She Said and Doctor Robertbut also devotional pieces of atmosphere Eleanor Rigby, For No One and Here, There and Everywherewhich McCartney has said he considers his favorite of his own compositions.

Perhaps best known from the album Ringo Starr sung by Yellow Submarinewhich works both as a children’s song and as a semi-surreal sound effect march.

In addition to the traditional guitar-bass-drums combination, The Beatles adopted it With a revolver a new instrument, a studio.

John Lennon, guitar.

Although the level of technology at EMI’s Abbey Road studio was modest from today’s perspective, the Beatles made the most of the possibilities offered by compressors, delay devices and varispeed tape recorders. For example, a guitar played backwards can be heard, for example, in songs I’m Only Sleeping and Rain.

The band’s willingness to experiment shines at its boldest in the album’s finale in Tomorrow Never Knows. The psychedelic rock milestone advances with the power of one chord, supported by, among other things, a tambura and five six-second tape loops.

Revolver the sound restoration has been more complicated than with previous boxes, because the songs were originally recorded on four-track tape and a large part of the instruments were mixed on one track.

However, with the help of new technology, the sound sources have been separated from each other, which has enabled a new mix from a clean table.

Ringo Starr, drums.

The difference between the old and the new version is the easiest to notice Taxman’s from the start when the background hum of the amplifier is missing. Otherwise, the balance of the soundtracks has been kept relatively unchanged. The best thing about the new mix is, of course, a fuller stereo image than before and a plush lower register.

Boks’s selection of bonus songs is small in number, but coherent.

A total of 31 versions of fifteen different songs are distributed on two CDs in the order in which they were recorded. The different versions have been selected as far as possible in such a way that you can get a comprehensive picture of the evolution of the songs from the early demos to the recorded versions – although four versions From Yellow Submarine listened to in a row, it’s already enough work.

There are no previously unreleased songs on the bonus discs.

The one-hundred-page book that comes with the box thoroughly describes the band’s work as well as the backgrounds and recordings of the songs. The book also includes a cover artist by Klaus Voormann the birth of the comic book cover.