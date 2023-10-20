Album review | The Rolling Stones released a new album: this is what it’s like

Hackney Diamonds could be a nice end to a long recording career.

The Rolling Stones: Hackney Diamonds. Polydor.

Before as the drummer in The Rolling Stones since 1963 Charlie Watts died two years ago, he had time to make a couple of wishes to his bandmates.

Go ahead if you feel like it. And if you continue, choose as a new drummer someone who has already worked as a drummer on the tour Steve Jordan.

New Hackney Diamonds -album, you quickly become convinced that Watts’ wish was worth listening to.

The 24th Stones studio album is the most comprehensive new music the band has released since the early 1970s.

The album the name refers to the East London Borough of Hackney. Still, the album is not particularly popular in the band’s hometown of London.

Instead, the song material is like a mosaic of almost everything the Stones have done during their 60-year recording career. You can find soul, soulful country rock, primitive blues, brilliantly swinging old school disco, pop ballads and even punk rock.

The name of the album can perhaps be interpreted as closing the circle, a kind of return to the roots – or at least an acknowledgment of them.

The Stones, who broke away from their working-class British roots at the beginning of their career, have been a global force of nature for almost their entire career. The band has also always liked to emphasize this feature. Now, with the end inexorably approaching, they seem to be telling us that they remember where they came from.

The like there are other messages on the disc. Like the fact that the bassist who left the band in 1993 has been asked to play on no less than two songs Bill Wyman.

Is also Mick Jagger’s and Keith Richards interpreted together acoustically by Muddy Waters Rollin’ Stone Bluesfrom which the band got its name in 1962. Stripped of all the icing, the version crunches almost like the 1950 original.

However, placed last on the album, its symbolism inevitably pushes ahead of the subtleties of interpretation.

With the exception of two, the songs on the album were written by Jagger and Richards. Several of them are lovingly colored pastiches of genres in which the Stones have been in their comfort zone.

At Hackney Diamonds however, depending on the genre of the song, the band played exceptionally fresh. Everything has a sense of doing, and especially 80-year-old Jagger throws himself into interpretations like a young and hungry lion.

On the album there are also two songs for which Charlie Watts had time to record the drum tracks before he fell ill in 2019.

Of these, especially the one built on the computer of Bill Wyman and Charlie Watts Mess It Up it’s like 1978 Miss You half-sister: fantastically swinging feel-good disco rock that will be heard next summer on the deck of every other sailboat from Hanko Regata to Miami Beach.

On the other side of the style spectrum, you can find it directly by Gram Parsons from the songbook – or the Stones Let It Bleed from the album – a found mescaline-laced country rock song Dreamy Skies. In a slow and beautiful rally, Richards and by Ronnie Wood the tasty guitar playing, which is downright delectable with its nuances, gets its due.

Bite My Head Off has already made a record of attracting attention to a bass player in a song Paul McCartney’s thanks to. The edgy punk rocking perfectly meets the requirements of a seasonal hit.

Drummer Steve Jordan is the second Afro-American bass player in a white band that dabbled in black music by Darryl Jones after. Jordan’s swinging comp, trained in rhythm & blues and soul, swings like its predecessor.

This is an essential part of the new album’s success. A traditional heavy-hitting rock drummer might have ruined everything.

Such a drummer would hardly have succeeded in, for example, the finest song on the album Sweet Sound Of Heavenwhich summarizes everything that these white boys, then men and now elderly people, have learned about black music over the decades.

Stevie Wonder’s the song, driven by the keyboard pattern played, is an arrangement work of art in its seven-minute expansion, Lady Gaga’s and a display of Jagger’s duet singing power and sheer celebration of deep southern Soul.

Sweet Sound Of Heaven almost makes you hope that Hackney Diamonds would stay together as the last record. It’s hard to imagine how the Stones could leave behind any better swan song.

