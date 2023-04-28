Album review | The National’s new album is the familiar rock of sad fathers

Rock / album

The National: First Two Pages of Frankenstein. 4AD.

★★★

of The National making a new album was not easy. Due to Corona, the band members distanced themselves from each other for a while. Vocalist by Matt Berninger the pen got dull. He struggled with depression and no new songs were born. There was a discussion within the band about whether The National has already come to an end.

On the other hand, Natikka has been stuck in her joints while making almost all of her previous albums. This time, according to the band, the breakup was closer than before.

Against that background, it is not surprising that First Two Pages of Frankenstein meet the minimum target but no more. In the midst of a crisis, the focus is usually on surviving, not on new feats and crossing borders.

First Two Pages of Frankenstein arrives at the finish line like a seasoned marathoner. It’s familiar North American indie rock that grows to the size of a stadium, which is precisely tuned down to the strings, but no new artistic conquests are made. Aesthetically, The National has clearly reached its saturation point.

The band previous album I Am Easy To Find (2019) emphatically tried to deviate from the formulas, but was just too long and quiet. The goal was to challenge the band’s bread and butter, Berninger’s baritone-defining rock of sad fathers, but what can a man do with his beard.

First Two Pages of Frankenstein is a comeback by Sleep Well Beast (2017) and to the form of the previous records almost embarrassingly accurately. The band has a few song archetypes that it repeats from album to album. When you combine that with talent, The National becomes something of a perpetual motion machine. The band is able to make new, familiar-sounding songs from album to album, with little to nothing new thematically or musically, but which sound good enough and justify their existence.

Roll Your Mind Is Not Your Friend is an equally melancholic beautiful piece of atmosphere where Carin At The Liquor Store or Vanderlyle Crybaby Geeks. It is a description of depression and the most important song on the album. In the song’s cheap video, Berninger appears sympathetically with his brother in a playground. Their difficult relationship is common knowledge.

Guest list is named: Taylor Swift, Sufjan Stevens and Phoebe Bridgers. However, the visits of the latter will only be a cosmetic fling.

The Alcott after all, grows into a duet with Swift, even though Swift delivered her part coldly and coolly, recorded on the phone, the band To Aaron Dessnerwho has worked as a producer on a couple of Swift’s records in recent years.

The National’s songs sometimes feel too private and awkward for outsiders, but that’s where their strength lies. The insecurities and relationship crises that Berninger sings about are universal, embarrassing thoughts shared by everyone. Berninger’s stage presence is also suitable for the songs.

The spoons to share song Eucalyptus go through how joint property is divided after a divorce. In the stanzas, Berninger lists various objects, from a television to an undeveloped camera. The chorus is nailed down with a play on words describing crushing: “You should take it, ’cause I’m not gonna take it”.

Mary Shelley wrote the story of Frankenstein as part of a competition between friends for the best horror story. First Two Pages Of Frankenstein as the title emphasizes the bumpy landscape at the beginning of the book and of course the new beginning and rebirth in that landscape. That landscape is not more comforting than before, but the same art in the balance of horror, which is also called life.

The National can be compared to another indie giant, Radiohead, who equally threatens to break up when making each album, but Radiohead has nevertheless been able to surprise and conquer new things with each album, also artistically, while maintaining their strong characteristics.

For National itself, the album undoubtedly feels like salvation, for the listener it feels like an old acquaintance. Quality, what’s up. How about boring? A little yes.