Album review | Samuli Putro became the dry and assertive Finnish Springsteen, which is difficult to imitate

With his new album, Putro is looking for a change from the electronic sound.

Rock / album

Samuli Putro: I miss grandma. Universal.

★★★

in the 1990’s new Finnish-language rock groups appeared, whose vocal soloists sounded like their inspirations, often Ismo from Alango or AW From Yrjänta.

Singer and songwriter of the band Zen Cafe Samuli Putro didn’t sound. He had his own laconic, even bumping style, which was far from the low and ominous growl of Finnish rock and the Anglo-American calculating silence of the same time.

Putro is a literary singer whose songs have a melody, but the rhythm of the song serves the rhythm of the spoken Finnish language more than the supple and slightly arrogant groove of rock. It has been much more difficult to imitate than the style of other male singers who have been elevated to the canon of Finnish rock.

The culmination of the expression was Putro’s first solo album Life is a partywhere the musical execution was stripped down to the extreme to underline the conciseness of the texts.

Now in print I miss grandma is already Putro’s eighth solo album. The previous one, published in 2021 In the middle of summer was the second peak moment of his career. In it, the vocals and lyrics were supported by an unashamedly sentimental and dramatic sound topped with strings.

With the new album, Putro has headed in a different direction musically, and now the background is strongly electronic. However, not in the way defined by modern chart pop, but rather reaching out to 1970s prog and 1980s electropop on the one hand. The band Death Hawks has been recruited behind the keyboards I have Mattilawho is especially familiar with more prog-oriented sound synthesis and expression.

Putro still sounds like the same old Putro, whose lines in the song are tightly compressed and the last vowels of the words are short. The combination works differently.

Already from previously released singles Brats connects to the atmosphere of the previous albums in terms of sound and story, while The dance floor is crowded sounds like Putro’s interpretation of the Pet Shop Boys of his youth.

Especially in the last mentioned one, you start to dig for more exaggerated and exaggerated vocals, but Putro is himself, a guy who looks like a Russian poet from the time of the tsar, making short observations at the edge of a cruise ship’s dance floor in the early hours of the morning.

In the album’s airy title track, the expression is more natural. Grandma, which evokes happy memories, feels like an introduction to the album’s songs, which often deal with family relationships, especially the difficulty of starting a family and the breakup of a family.

The topic is not new in Putro’s productions, and especially the one dealing with divorce from the father’s point of view Moving boxes is blunt and predictable like an information sheet distributed by early childhood education. A better version of the farewell song comes right after. Love is a decision presents a different and more interesting parting time that is both comprehensible and unemotional.

This time, Putro has not made an epic song for the album, reaching the core of imagined Finnishness and loaded with abundant details. Its function is provided by the album’s closing track To youth, which describes a person who missed a passionate youth. Strong and piano-driven, it sounds a bit young by Bruce Springsteen. Or at least from the assertive Springsteen.