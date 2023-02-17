Album review | Indie superstar Caroline Polachek, who is coming to Finland in the summer, made a signature piece of millennium fashion

The new album of the artist coming to the Flow festival is really self-aware, but very entertaining and reminiscent of the hits of the turn of the millennium.

Indie, pop / album

Caroline Polachek: Desire, I Want to Turn Into You. Perpetual Novice.

★★★★

of New York Magazine in a recent interview, the indie star Caroline Polachek said that a lot of people think he’s funnier than they expected.

Really. In the story, he is described as dressed as a “deconstructed rider”. The outfit includes, among other things, a 1980s one Issey Miyake vintage corset, and Polachek tells the reporter fluently about its background. (The theme is reportedly “girls at a club in 1970s Ibiza”.)

Released on Valentine’s Day Desire, I Want to Turn Into You is Polachek’s second solo album. Years go by and trends change, but indie artists remain obsessed with “credibility”.

Desire, I Want to Turn Into You performs thoughtful taste and excels with just the right references. It fits the picture that Polachek is from an elite family from Manhattan. His father was a Chinese researcher and financial analyst who enjoyed classical music.

At the top of the album is the most elegant and pop-nerd-loving hit pop of the turn of the millennium: Madonna’s and producer of William Orbit revolutionary Ray of Light (1998), ex-Spice Girl Melanie C’s solo debut (1999) as well as numerous Timbaland– productions.

Then there are “post-ironic” references, such as the new age legend Enya, of course. The yodeling melody language brings to mind again Shakira’s and the Irish band Corrsin Breathlesshit (2000), which Polachek also covers at his concerts.

On the other hand, 37-year-old Polachek is characteristically a representative of the previous generation. He became known in the hot indie year 2008 through the breakthrough band Chairlift.

He has long been a favorite of indie men who consider themselves particularly sophisticated, which is especially evident in the lightly sexualized fairy and siren vocabulary of record critics.

Chair lift started with reduced indie pop, which grew more and more synthetic and idiosyncratic over the course of three albums. This line has been taken by Polachek’s solo records as a producer who is fascinated by punk maximalism Danny L Harlen with help even further.

Desire, I Want to Turn Into You is really self-aware but still the most entertaining album. Not at all as funny as Polachek might think, but above all unbridled skill.

One song after another is full of all kinds of fun. Sunset käppä flamenco and of Blood & Butter bagpipes are too much for me, but Butterfly Net -song’s electric organ appropriately. I Believe in the chorus, the intoxicating “blonk” sounds like a Windows error sound.

Polachek uses his voice especially sovereignly; his falsetto croons like a car tune, thanks to baroque singing lessons.

Cherished from the point of view of credibility, one can ask whether the album came out a little late. The best singles Bunny Is a Rider and Billions are already old, and according to Polachek, the album was already completed during the pandemic. In the meantime, everyone, including the Finns, has had a little time to follow the same millennium fashion.

You can also ask if it matters. Desire, I Want to Turn Into You is the album that is most likely to survive this Y2K aesthetic trend wave.

Correction 17.2. 11:14 p.m.: Contrary to what was written in the text, Caroline Polachek’s single is called Billions, not Millions.