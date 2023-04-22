Album review | 1990s favorite Everything But the Girl made a comeback that they couldn’t believe

The British band’s album sounds like new music, which is not at all obvious for comeback bands, writes critic Oskari Onninen.

Pop / Album

Everything But the Girl: Fuse. Buzzin’ Fly.

★★★

When U2 asked the British band Everything But the Girl to open their stadium tour in 1996, the band’s lead singer Tracey Thorn decided at that second that the band had to stop.

The last disc Temperamental came out in 1999, and it had to be clear that there would never be a return. However, the opposite happened, which surprised the band members, Thorn and Ben Watt’s himself too.

Recorded in the second pandemic spring 2021 With Fuse played the same electronic pop that calmed down after club youth Temperamental and with the classic that preceded it, the band’s commercial peak On Walking Wounded (1996). It is the second happy surprise of the spring for the members of the Aging Synthesizer Music Friends Association. Depeche Mode’s new release, which came out a month ago, can finally be removed from the CD player.

In the year Founded in 1982 and playing with jazz and bossanova in the first half of their career, Everything But the Girl is one of those rare bands whose influence is huge, but can be summed up in one song and even its remix.

American DJ by Todd Terry softhouse version of the band’s 1994 About Missing is a larger-than-life pop classic that spawned new music for decades to come: Madonna’s Ray of Light – disc, Róisin Murphy at its coolest and actually the whole of The xx’s production. That’s it for starters.

Fuse again continuing from what Everything But the Girl’s Followers have reached over the years: the album sounds like new music, which is not at all obvious for comeback bands.

The band’s head-turning charm is present – aging only seems to deepen it – but the band’s own form is still singles and not albums. Classic levels Nothing Left to Lose and Caution to the Wind justify the return. Perhaps the most important London producer of the next generation Four Tet has already made a great remix of the first one.

Everything But the Girl defined by the same peri-Britishness and intelligence as its counterparts Pet Shop Boys and Saint Etienne. All three bands are now starting to belong to the age generation in which the generic singing of this night is no longer a reminder of the endless possibilities, but of the transience of everything.

Permanence in their world is represented by pop music and their love for it. Its absoluteness is conveyed Also from Fuse and feels incredibly touching in places.

You can get one definition of what pop can most beautifully be about Nothing Left to Losen from the chorus. “Kiss me when the world falls apart,” Tracey Thorn, 60, sings.

The years are under his belt.

“Kiss me when the music plays.”