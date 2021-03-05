“VKontakte” presented the tribute album “I am your voice”, dedicated to the memory of the poet Anna Akhmatova. About it informs press service of the social network.

Such famous performers as Polina Gagarina, Elena Temnikova, Lolita, Erika Lundmoen, IOWA, Tosya Chaikina, Zhenya Lubich, ANIKV, Marina Demeschenko (polnalyubvi), as well as the Russian poet Akh Astakhova took part in the recording of ten compositions. In addition to them, photographer Ksenia Zasetskaya and the team of stylists Marina Roy contributed to the creation of the project.

The title of the collection of songs “I am your voice” was chosen from the first words of Akhmatova’s poem “Many”, written in 1922. The album is published on March 5 – the 55th anniversary of the death of the poetess.

According to the creative producer of VKontakte Alexandra Bostan, the album carries a certain meaning – “to make all women listen to and, most importantly, hear”.

The label “First Musical” also worked on the creation of the project. Currently, the songs are only on the social network, as well as in the BOOM application. Later, all the songs will be posted on other venues.