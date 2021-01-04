Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright believes that President-elect Joe Biden will once again make the country “the leading nation in the world.” She stated this in an interview. Der Tagesspiegel.

“I know Joe Biden very well. He is someone who has been interested in our relations with other countries all his life. He served as a senator on the foreign affairs committee. He knows many people abroad and I think he will breathe life into our relations with other nations. He can do it, ”she said.

Albright said Biden will do this as a partner, not to dominate other countries. She stressed that the United States “will again take its place at the table.”

At the same time, she expressed the opinion that during the four years of his presidency, Donald Trump seriously damaged the transatlantic relations. The damage could have become irreparable in the event of another term of the Republican in the chair of the head of state, but so far everything can be “repaired”.

Albright also recalled that the United States and Europe have a large number of common goals, for example, in the fight against a pandemic, global warming, as well as in the development of trade.

“We may have disagreements, but we have a similar value system. And we know that we are stronger when we cooperate. We need to find a way how we could, so to speak, renew our vows, ”the politician said.

In early December, Biden said he had a multilateral approach to foreign policy, including with regard to Russia, China and Iran.

On December 1, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that in the event of Biden’s presidency, US foreign policy would be more similar to that of former head of state Barack Obama.

The US presidential election was held on November 3. The current head of the White House is convinced that the elections were held with numerous violations and falsifications in favor of the Democrats. Trump’s attempts to file lawsuits to block electoral votes have ended in failure.