She studied with one of the greatest pianists of the 20th century. She is the calmest old lady I know. Now I, the most uptight person in the world, am learning from her. The writer Albrecht Selge talks about Irmelin Jättkowski-Eckert.

The pianist Irmelin Jättkowski-Eckert in her living room at the Steinway grand piano, in December 2023 Image: Julia Zimmermann

vor four years ago, I made the second best decision of my life (and it's only out of loving consideration for my wonderful wife and our children that I don't write “the very best”): I started piano lessons again.

Almost thirty years had passed since my last piano lessons as a teenager, which I remember with unease. The inner fluttering man was deep within me at the time. This was by no means the fault of my first piano teacher, a very friendly woman who probably didn't take much pleasure in my stupendous stiffness. I wasted my way, hesitated anxiously before entering the piano teacher's house, somehow dawdled my way into the lesson, while I had long since escaped again in my pre-emptive thoughts. I never felt free in those piano lessons.