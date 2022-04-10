The procession that this Monday brings to the streets the Royal, Illustrious and Very Noble Brotherhood of the Holy Christ of Forgiveness begins at twelve o’clock in the morning and not at seven in the afternoon as usual. Because, at precisely noon, when the parish of San Antolín is packed with faithful, the magical moment of the descent of one of the most revered Christs in the entire city takes place.

Without this ceremony, Holy Week in the capital could not be understood. As also many do not understand it without the subsequent lunch, which is to throw the Lord himself into a ruckus, just as in the past it was observed for those who leave this valley of tears.

It will be in the afternoon when the passage of the Angels of the Passion, by José Hernández Navarro, will open the official procession. They are two angels and a cross at whose feet are deposited the symbols of the Passion. Getsemaní is also the work of the sculptor from Los Ramos and presents a kneeling Christ, praying, minutes before the betrayal. Committed this, comes El Prendimiento, by José Sánchez Lozano. It reflects the moment in which the Roman executioners prepare to arrest Jesus.

The throne usually carries a bouquet of natural silk cocoons in memory of the Silk Brotherhood that paraded in the fifteenth century. Already arrested, Jesus before Caiaphas shows the scene in which he is presented before the court of the high priest. This image was by Damián Pastor y Micó (1897), but, after the war, it was recomposed by Salvador Castillejos.

Judged and tortured. The Holy Flagellation, by José Sánchez Lozano, presents Jesus Christ alone, half-naked and tied to the column. Behind, the Crowning with Thorns, by Hernández Navarro, shows the moment of mockery before a weakened Jesus who is proclaimed, with laughter, King of the Jews.

The road to Calvary begins and the encounter arrives on Calle de la Amargura. The Virgin and Saint John, works by Miguel Martínez (1924), meet Jesus, by José Sánchez Lozano (1948). La Verónica is the work of Francisco Toledo and parades before the Ascension, one of the most outstanding works by Hernández Navarro, a prologue to the arrival of the Christ of Forgiveness, who comes out accompanied by the Virgin, by Roque López, by María Magdalena, by Sánchez Araciel , and of San Juan, of Salzillo. After the Lord, the Virgin arrives, the Soledad by José Sánchez Lozano.