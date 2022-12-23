Little reminder of Michael Alboreto from a different perspective, little told. We have to go back to 1987. The Milanese driver is a solid reality in the Grands Prix, he had already won years earlier with Tyrrell and then immediately upon his arrival in Ferrari, 1984, going so far as to lose the World Championship against Prost and the super McLaren the following year -Porsche TAGs. Having overcome a 1986 of frustration, the Cavallino takes on-board at the end of the season John Barnard, an English designer who gave birth to the McLaren legend in 1981 for the first ever carbon fiber bodyshell. To complete the team’s renewal process, Enzo Ferrari also replaces the never-expressed Stefan Johansson with the young Gerhard Berger, winner of his first Grand Prix just a few weeks ago, in Mexico with Benetton.

Few people notice Berger, so much so that the leadership at the wheel belongs to Alboreto. But Barnard technical director is noticed and how: he is the first non-Italian in the history of the Cavallino and one comes to suspect that the Drake’s choice was, if not imposed, at least strongly solicited from other circles. And here we are in the most absolute error: although 89 years old, Ferrari he understood that with his very Italian center of gravity the team has history and legend on his side; but these are not enough if you are out of the laps that count, especially at a technical level and in terms of interpretation of the regulations.

So, Barnard. Overpaid, just as paid well above home standards are the (few) technicians that the Englishman brings with him. But that would be nothing. Barnard does not understand Italian, nor does he show any desire to learn it. He is in constant need of an interpreter but this is true not only on a linguistic level: one of his first decisions is to prohibit wine at lunch, in the company, to all the staff in the racing department. For the mechanics above all, this is an affront and almost leads to a strike. Maranello’s disagreements are soon known from the outside: we are talking about minor aspects, almost comical; but the atmosphere in the team is tense and this makes rivers of articles written. Barnard soon antagonizes much of the team. The peak touches him in the pre-season tests in Imola, where at a certain moment he has the box cleared, he says he is too full of people who have nothing to do with work. Among these people too many there is also Floriana, wife of Piero Ferrari. When the indelicacy of the decision is pointed out to him, Barnard shrugs and doesn’t back down an inch. Mrs. Ferrari, kindly invited to move around the paddock, didn’t take it very well and the event certainly didn’t improve relations between the technicians and Drake’s son, a solid piece of the central cell of pre-Barnard Ferrari, who (and finally we are to the theme of these lines) also includes Alboreto.

But the season is about to start, these little vaudeville episodes are giving way to the stopwatch. And since this continues to be merciless with the Reds, increasingly dark clouds condense over Barnard’s head. Above all, Barnard is accused of being a radical. When he decides on a road, he keeps it with the rudder locked even in the face of any other reasoning. The team splits: a small minority remains in favor of the technical director, which includes Berger and perhaps the engineer Ascanelli. The season starts in the sign of the always very strong McLarens and a Williams-Honda steamroller. There is very little red on podiums around the world. In mid-summer, a resolution is reached that smacks of counter-revolution: Barnard is confined to Great Britain, to the Technological Antenna being set up which he himself has claimed in Shalford, near Guildford, arguing that the epicenter of GP technique and technology is there and it is useless to hope to win by staying away from it. True? Not true? The basis of the reasoning is real, but certainly the Italian matrix of the team rides it as a divisive aspect and turns it against Barnard who is not only in the minority but even confined.

At the end of the season, for the weekly Autosprint for which I was writing then, we manage to reach Barnard in England. Let’s take advantage of an exceptionally positive moment for the company: Berger has just won in Japan and two Sundays later he will also win in Australia, concluding a championship with a bang that in the end saw the Ferraris capable of winning again. We are also taking advantage of a favorable moment at a journalistic level: between Suzuka and Adelaide, the vast majority of the F1 press remained on holiday or traveling to the East, even all those who have been asking for an interview with Barnard imprisoned in Shalford for months and always receiving a no absolute from Maranello. In the interview, Barnard expresses without parentheses his satisfaction with Ferrari’s return to vogue, he makes it clear that there is so much of him in that progress, he spares no criticism of a large part of the team but professing a total respect for Enzo Ferrari to whom, however (he makes it clear) evidently they do not tell everything. And to complete the earthquake, Barnard also throws in the fact that Berger is a fast, very fast, technically good and dedicated driver, who will certainly not make Alboreto regret towards whom, without him (himself Barnard) in the pits, the team often has attitudes of privilege.

Open up heaven. The interview makes Maranello nervous but not Enzo Ferrari, who even professes to be in agreement with many of the technician’s readings. Under pressure from the newspapers overtaken by the interview Marco Piccinini, at the time manager of the Cavallino, has to put out fires and redistribute the cards. The pre-Barnard matrix is ​​increasingly resentful with the technical director and Michele concedes to Autosprint a counter-interview in which he bluntly attacks him. ‘But who does he think he is?‘, asks the pilot whom we meet in Milan, in the Falletti photographic studio near the Rai headquarters. ‘He may also be a genius, but on paper: he believes that a single-seater can still be drawn with a stroke of a pen, following his creative imagination. But then things have to work on the computer, they have to be feasible. And as for Berger, he underlines, we’ll see who will be ahead next year, with a finally competitive Ferrari…‘.

History writes the rest. In 1988, Ferrari sucked again: the McLaren switched to the Honda turbo wins 15 out of 16 Grands Prix, the only exception being Monza where Senna winds up in the chicane in the lapping of Schlesser’s Williams and serves the victory, or rather the one-two, to the Cavallino on a silver platter, which returns to win (moreover: with Berger in front of Alboreto) four weeks after the disappearance of the Drake. There is something theatrical about the situation. The death of Enzo Ferrari highlights the feeling that the team is now in total confusion among the Fiat leaders. It was decided to bring Cesare Fiorio to the helm in 1989, the technical-sporting scion of the Turin-based company for which he actually won overwhelmingly at world level in rallies and on the track with Lancia and Alfa Romeo. Fiorio arrives, Alboreto is replaced by Nigel Mansell on a personal choice, many months before, of the old Ferrari, and thanks to an unrepeatable concatenation of details he wins his seasonal debut in Brazil. Fiorio triumphs in his debut in red, as does Mansell. But it is also the debut of the Ferrari 639, known as the Duck due to its duck-beaked muzzle highly criticized because it is not understood, just as the rest of the single-seater is not, which just happens to come from John Barnard’s pencil, as is the gearbox electro-hydraulic with controls on the steering wheel which will soon become the future of Formula 1.

Faced with this Ferrari, Michele Alboreto, who in the meantime has slipped over a Tyrrell which in July will prefer him for sponsor Jean Alesi’s reasons, will admit that Barnard’s single-seater is a top-level product. Perhaps even too futuristic, as indeed the rolls of honor will confirm by requiring time and experimentation to consolidate its value with two more victories before the end of the championship. And even Barnard, met several times in successive moments, will recognize that Alboreto was a great driver, and that certain atmospheres in that Ferrari very politicized they didn’t do him the good he deserved.