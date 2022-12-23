On December 23, 1956 he was born in Milan Michael Alboreto, a driver who tragically died on 25 April 2001 at the Lausitzring in Germany while he was engaged in a test with Audi. In honor of the Italian driver, let’s rewind the tape back to 1983, when his arrival in Ferrari was announced, the dream of a lifetime.

Alboreto’s competitive debut took place in the seventies with Formula Monza and his first approach to competitions was similar in some ways to that of Bruno Giacomelli, the young man from Brescia who emigrated to England to work at the March and then use his savings to race in single-seater. Soon Michele’s friends realize the boy’s enormous talent and thanks to collections and small sponsors they manage to get him to Formula Italia. An open-wheel series equipped with a 4-cylinder engine instead of the twin-cylinder of the 500 that was used in the “formulini” of the “Monza”, which used to buzz on the “Junior” track of the Brianza racetrack. Alboreto was much appreciated in the environment so much that thanks to his personality and professionalism, he managed in 1979 to get to compete in the Italian F3 championship with the Euroracing team, where he found Pier Carlo Ghinzani as a teammate. By now in his circle he was at the same time feared for his speed and determination, as well as respected for his serious and sometimes not very confident character towards his colleagues. It so happened that perhaps more out of envy than anything else, some rivals resented him, probably not understanding his too high nature. Few accepted the clear superiority of his talent, but it was enough to go to the track to see him up close to understand that he was able to drive any type of car in a superfine way and often with the result of being able to outperform the competition. In 1980 he won the F3 European Championship and in 1981, aided by the intuition of Cesare Fiorio at the time head of the Lancia team, he became a driver in the World Makes Championship with the Beta Montecarlo. In the same year he won in F2 at Misano driving the Minardi and made his debut in F1 at Imola on the Tyrrell, thanks to the support of Count Zanon, the famous patron of motoring deserving of having relaunched Ronnie Peterson’s career a few years earlier. After two complete seasons with Tyrrell where he won his first Grands Prix, Las Vegas ’82 and Detroit ’83, Alboreto arrives at Ferrari having lost an Italian driver for some time. Here Michele’s career undergoes a crazy acceleration that immediately catapults him into the center of attention.

Luke Ferrari, FormulaPassion.it

“[…] In 1984 the greatest dream came true and the news went around the world. When a driver starts racing he undoubtedly dreams of racing with Ferrari. […] In 1983 there were some preliminary talks and immediately some rumors began to circulate according to which Michele would be part of the Scuderia Ferrari. On the one hand my brother was very happy and he wanted to shout his happiness to the world; on the other he didn’t want this news to spread before the Monza GP which was to be held in September, when it was customary for Ferrari to announce the drivers for the following year. […] The curiosity, which not everyone knows, is that some of the most important negotiations concerning the Formula 1 drivers of those times were not discussed inside the luxurious motorhomes of the various teams, but in a small and welcoming camper belonging to a man called Luigino. This character was none other than a forty-year-old Tuscan who earned a living working in the fashion field for the Benetton brothers. […] Access to his camper was strictly forbidden to all journalists (with a few exceptions) since any ongoing negotiations had to remain secret until the official communication to the press. While the most important negotiations were discussed, there was always someone who acted as sentry at the window. […] It was in this way, in Luigino’s camper, that Michele laid the foundations for his future engagement with Ferrari. […].”

Ermanno Alboreto, Alboretro2013

Alboreto at Ferrari, Arnoux stays and Tambay leaves

“Enzo Ferrari received this evening in Maranello the drivers René Arnoux and Michele Alboreto, who will be driving the Ferrari F1 in the ’84 world championship. Eng. Ferrari would like to express the House’s grateful appreciation to Patrick Tambay for his intelligent and competent work as a test and pilot.” With this brief press release, the team from Modena has revealed its future and at the same time announced a historic decision, i.e. the hiring of an Italian after eleven years with foreigners. The last was Arturo Merzario in 1973. […] Instead, Patrick Tambay has to leave, logic wanted him to be removed due to the negative results of the last part of the season (and perhaps to the deteriorated relations with the sporting director Piccinini)”.[…] Reached at his home in Switzerland, Patrick Tambay said he was surprised and very sad about Ferrari’s decision. […] “I gave my best and hoped to receive a different recognition. I honestly didn’t think I’d be left alone.”

Cristiano Chiavegato, The printSeptember 27, 1983

Michael Alboreto

Milan (Italy), 12/23/1956 – Klettwitz (Germany), 4/25/2001

F1 debut: San Marino GP 1981

Won World Cups: –

GP disputed: 215

GPs won: 5

podiums: 23

Points earned: 186.5

pole position: 2

Fastest laps: 5

Extra F1 Titles: F3 European champion 1980, 24 Hours of Le Mans winner 1997, Petit Le Mans winner 2000, 12 Hours of Sebring winner 2001

Year Stable pos. Points GP extension victories Pole GPV podiums 1981 Tyrrell – – 12 – – – – 1982 Tyrrell 8th 25 16 1 – 1 2 1983 Tyrrell 12th 10 15 1 – – 1 1984 Ferrari 4th 30.5 16 1 1 1 4 1985 Ferrari 2nd 53 16 2 1 2 8 1986 Ferrari 9th 14 16 – – – 1 1987 Ferrari 7th 17 16 – – – 3 1988 Ferrari 5th 24 16 – – 1 3 1989 Tyrrell/Larrousse 11th 6 14 – – – 1 1990 Arrows – – 16 – – – – 1991 Footwork – – 16 – – – – 1992 Footwork 10th 6 16 – – – – 1993 Scuderia Italia – – 14 – – – – 1994 Minardi 24th 1 16 – – – –