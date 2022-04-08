On Friday of free practice for the Australian Grand Prix reserved a photocopy result for the two drivers of the Williamswho reached the same positions both at the end of the first and second sessions: specifically, while Alex Albon concluded at 17th placeCanadian teammate Nicholas Latifi did not go beyond the 19th squaresynonymous with the last position in PL2 due to the non-participation of Sebastian Vettel, who previously retired due to a breakdown in his power unit.

Contrary to the Canadian’s lack of experience on the Melbourne circuit, today’s free practice has welcomed several riders after two years of absence from Albert Park, albeit on a different layout from the one known in 2019. Albonwith the Anglo-Thai commenting on his return and performance as follows: “The track is a lot of fun to drive and the fans have been incredible – He admitted – today could have been a little better, but we made a good step between the two sessions, so we are heading in the right direction and we know what we need to focus on. We will continue the work tonight, and we hope to be in a higher position for tomorrow’s qualifying ”.

So still work to do for Latifiwho nevertheless expressed himself positively on the first sensations experienced in Australia: “It was a pretty fun first day to experience the track – has explained – it is very fast, especially where they have made changes to the track. There is a road track vibe to some of the corners, ed it’s a bit more technical than I expected, but I think lap after lap we were gaining confidence. We still have to improve both in terms of the approach to the track and the car, so we hope to make some good changes during the night to put ourselves in a better position for tomorrow ”.