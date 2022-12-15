The career of Alex Albon in Formula 1 she is one of the most adventurous of all the drivers on the starting grid today. The Anglo-Thai, born in 1996, had in fact made his debut in the top flight in 2019 behind the wheel of Red Bull (now AlphaTauri) and then immediately promoted to Red Bull, quickly completing the long-awaited leap in quality. However, right at the peak of his experience, the Milton Keynes team preferred to focus on the Mexican Sergio Perez for the 2021demoting the Londoner to the role of third driver despite the two podiums obtained at Mugello and Sakhir, in both cases in 3rd place.

At that point, accepting the offer of AlphaTauri in DTM extensionAlbon’s activity was mainly concentrated on the German GT championship, with F1 which therefore seemed to move away, at least until half 2021: thanks to George Russell’s move to Mercedes for 2022, the Williams identified the 26-year-old as the ideal replacement for the Briton, thus realizing his return to F1 last season: “Twice in my career I thought there was no future in sight for me in motorsport, even in 2018 – Albon commented in an interview with the-race.com – when you experience this feeling of being on the edge of survival, there comes a point where you worry less: it’s like you have nothing to lose, and you can use this mindset in a positive way. In any case, a year of absence was difficult“.

Recalling the period between the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, Albon underlined what were his most complex challenges to try the climb towards F1, with a goal he then successfully achieved: “In the last weekends of 2020 I started to understand and improve some things, but it was too late – he added – this is not a normal sport, because I got to reflect on what to do differently, gaining experience without driving. I thought about what I needed to perfect and, in the end, whether certain pieces fit the guide comes by itself. I managed to work out some things inside of me, e I also matured as a person. The year away hasn’t been ideal, but I wouldn’t have taken it if it wasn’t necessary, because it allowed me to see things on a larger scale.”