Williams, in Austria to attempt an encore of points

After the surprising 7th place of Alexander Albon in the last Canadian Grand Prix, the Williams fly in Austria with the aim of being able to replicate or get as close as possible to such an undertaking.

The Anglo-Thai driver, who had obtained a 10th place this season in the first race of the world championship at Sakhir, also allowed the Grove team to overtake the AlphaTauri in the constructors’ standings, thus distancing it by five and dropping it to tenth and last position in the world rankings.

Albon believes it

On a circuit repeatedly subject to changes to the layout, and which saw the third and last success of Williams in 1997, the British company will want to open the wait that separates it from the celebrations for its 800th GP in its history in the best possible way , which will be celebrated on both the Silverstone and Hungaroring weekends: “I can’t wait to go to Austria after the great weekend spent in Canada – explained a radiant Albon, protagonist in Montreal – this track is another one that should be more suitable for our car than other circuits. With the sprint weekend format and the rain, everything is up for grabs. We aim for the points, so we work to try and get this result.”

The past that can come in handy

Who thinks even more about the points is in a particular way Logan Sargeantwho together with Nyck de Vries shares the negative record of being the only driver ever to finish in the top ten in this first part of the championship: “I have many good memories of Austria in the past so I can’t wait to go back there to treasure it – declared the American, who won Race-2 here last season in Formula 2 as well as two other podiums in Formula 3 – another sprint weekend offers more opportunities, and I think it will be a fun and exciting weekend!”.