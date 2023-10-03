Albon, the Williams man

Following his failure to be reconfirmed with Red Bull at the end of the 2020 championship, his career as an official driver Alexander Albon in Formula 1 was temporarily interrupted until the arrival of the 2022 season, with the signing of a new contract with the Williams. Despite the period of great competitiveness crisis of the historic Grove team, the Anglo-Thai driver is contributing to the rebirth project of the British team thanks to some placings in the points, most of which obtained this year with two particularly positive performances in Canada and Monza.

The regrowth project

A series of very important results (as also demonstrated by the serious difficulties of his former or current teammates in reaching the points zone) which convinced the Williams leaders to extend the 27-year-old’s contract until the end of 2024. As a result, Albon and the new Team Principal James Vowles they are proving to be the key figures for the reconstruction of the team, even if the driver has not ruled out the possibility of a future away from Williams.

Doubts about the future

In fact, in a meeting with the media, Albon reiterated that he is proud of his commitment to the team founded by the late Frank Williams, but does not want to neglect any offers for post-2024: “There’s a balance actually – commented – I think, in all honesty, I want to see this team and I want to be part of the team that carries it forward. I think the progress we’re making and what’s happening behind the scenes is fantastic, but the issue has been raised that I’m 27 years old. Even though I’m not young, I’m not old either. I feel like I’m well into my career considering I’ll soon be thirty. I want to give myself the chance to fight for victories and podiumsand that’s exactly the point: in that period will we be able to lead the team to be that team? I think I have the confidence in myself to continue to keep myself openand I am fully committed to the team until my contract expires.”