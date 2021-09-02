The official announcement of the retirement of Kimi Raikkonen, who will leave Alfa Romeo and Formula 1 at the end of this championship, was the very first piece of the domino to fall into what should be the chain of releases that will lead to define the starting grid for the 2022 season. The teams involved in this whirlwind round of drivers seem to be three: Mercedes, Alfa Romeo And Williams. The most visible seat is obviously that of the Brackley stable. Toto Wolff has already announced that Lewis Hamilton’s partner for next year has now been defined. George Russell in turn admitted that he already knows his future, but that he cannot reveal it.

The common feeling, in the paddock, is that now everything is done for the passage of the young British talent to Mercedes. This move would push it out Valtteri Bottas. Today, however, the Finn reiterated that he is happy with how the talks are being defined behind the scenes and that he is looking for a two-year contract, wherever it will be. The options for him are a return to Williams or Alfa Romeo. This second possibility, however, is by far the most accredited. Also because a clue, apparently marginal but perhaps already decisive, seems to push the third Red Bull home driver towards Williams, Alex Albon.

The Thai is ‘sponsored’ by the Austrian group towards a return as a starting driver, after this championship which he witnessed from the bench, racing and winning in the DTM. Now, through a detail captured by a Reddit user, it emerged that Albon’s girlfriend has started following the Grove stable on Instagram. This, in addition to Red Bull, is the only F1 team followed by the girl on the popular social network. The indiscretion was also re-launched by the commentator of the official F1 site, Karun Chandhok, and would represent a further piece in the jigsaw puzzle of this driver market. The only seat yet to be defined, at this point, would seem to be that of Antonio Giovinazzi, still uncertain about its confirmation – or not – by Alfa.