The Formula 1 world championship is now ready to embrace theAustralia after two years after the last GP on the track in Melbourne, from which the Circus has remained far away due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now that the general conditions are again favorable to return to the land of the kangaroos, all ten teams will present themselves at Albert Park with the aim of confirming or improving the performances of the first two races of the world championship. In this sense, not even the call is missing Williamseager to break away from 0 in the standings after the good performance of Alex Albonhowever insufficient to be able to enter the top 10. A placement, the one in the top ten, which in Australia the team from Grove lacks since 2017the year in which Felipe Massa took 6th place in the first race of that season.

Now that Melbourne plays the unprecedented role of third round of the world championship – also presenting the removal of curves 9 and 10, replaced by a straight, as well as other interventions at curves 13 and 15 – Albon himself is in charge for the scheduled event from 8 to 10 April, during which he will want to get rid of the difficulties encountered by a team known for its glorious past: “Melbourne is a very beautiful city – commented the Anglo-Thai – so I’m really excited to be back after a long time away. Fans know how to party in Australia which means the atmosphere at Albert Park is always great; I’m sure it will be even better after a couple of years without our races. There are a lot of changes to the circuit, so they are excited to see how the FW44 will react to the track. I know that the whole team is hoping to recover after a difficult event in Jeddah, so we will push hard to maximize performance and do the best we can. “.

Different challenge, however, for Nicholas Latifimaking his absolute debut on the Australian circuit in Formula 1: “I am very excited to have my first taste of racing at Albert Park – admitted the Canadian- I haven’t driven there with Formula One yet, although I got to explore the venue in 2020 and thought Melbourne was an incredible place. The circuit itself looks really fun, so experiencing the whole event will be great. The new track changes look promising; I really hope the racing will improve, so we will be able to put on an exciting Grand Prix for the fans after they have waited for so long ”.