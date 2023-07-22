Albon and the Red Bull meat grinder

If there is a pilot who has learned firsthand how exhilarating and at the same time cruel the universe can be Red Bullthis is definitely Alexander Albon. In fact, the Thai driver with a British passport was carrying out Formula E tests with the Nissan e.dams team in December 2018, when he received a call from Toro Rosso, determined to put him behind the wheel of their Formula 1 for the 2019 season.

The promising start to the season with the Faenza team had prompted Christian Horner and Helmut Marko to promote him to Red Bull already during the championship’s summer break, in an exchange of seats with Pierre Gasly, returning from a disappointing experience alongside Max Verstappen. Not even Albon managed to shine in the Anglo-Austrian team, so much so that after 1 and a half years he was retired and was unable to find a place on the 2021 starting grid. The Thai driver thus landed in the DTM, then managing to return to the Circus in 2022 with Williams and showing respectable performances that turned the spotlight on his qualities. Perhaps the best revenge for Albon was hearing Marko say: “Unfortunately he is under contract with Williams”, when the Austrian was asked if he would be interested in bringing his former driver back to Milton Keynes.

Albon’s comment on the replacement of De Vries

Basically Albon wore both the shoes of the fired De Vries and those of the returning Ricciardo: “It all happened sooner than I expected. Surely they were very satisfied with Daniel Ricciardo’s test. It seems that his performance hastened the decision. I know Nyck De Vries well, he’s an excellent driver. 10 races are too few to evaluate it, I would have waited at least until the summer break, but I don’t know the reasons. I had a year off, Daniel a little less, but that season really helped me. When you’re in the Circus and things don’t go right, rebounds from match to match, without having time to reflect and understand what is happening. You feel a bit like you’re in a washing machine.

On the other hand I must say that pulling the plug and doing a reset is very important, because in such situations you lose a little self-confidence and the time you spend away, in some ways, frees you from demons. Being behind the wheel of something different like the DTM, has given me confidence in a different way. Then when I returned to the first test with the Williams, i felt i had more confidence than when i was gone. AND seeing the enthusiasm that Daniel has, I think it was the same thing for him. When I think back to when I drove Red Bull and Toro Rosso, I immediately felt at ease with the latter. I think my time at Red Bull, like Daniel’s at McLaren, takes some time to understand. If Daniel feels comfortable with him, he can immediately show his worth. Already after a couple of laps he will understand if he will regain confidence with the track ”.