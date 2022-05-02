Alex Albon knows Max very well Verstappen. He first suffered his talent, in 2020, and then helped him win his first world title, last year. Help behind the scenes, in silence, but invaluable. Albon has in fact provided important advice to Red Bull, spending many hours in the simulator and therefore having a great role in the growth of the RB16B. The Thai is esteemed by the team, who ‘thanked him’ for returning him to Formula 1, and also by the reigning world champion.

In his year ‘on the bench’, Albon had the opportunity to study Super Max closely, which reminds him of someone in particular: “It’s a strange comparison to make, but I say Marc Marquez. He has a very specific driving style, which works for him. He’s fast, but only he can do it, it’s not a style you can take back and make your own“Williams driver told a Beyond the Grid. “Does Red Bull make the car for him? If he is always strong, why should the team do otherwise? One of his mates is not having a good time, I think Sergio Perez also discovered italthough I believe that the new cars and the new regulations have rebalanced the situation“.

“Max is not at all ‘political’. He is one of the most direct pilots, actually. He has a lot of self-esteem, which you have if he wins a world championship, but he had it even before. He’s in a position where he doesn’t need to be political, because he just can with facts. Some see usarrogance, but I don’t think Max is. He is just confident, but not arrogant“, Concluded the Thai.