When you reach the highest levels, not only in Formula 1, it is almost never the exclusive merit of mother nature. Talent is needed, it is clear, but to climb the top you need above all mind and mentality, qualities that are refined over time, with experience. Max Verstappen, raised as a soldier by dad Jos, is a prime example of this. The new world champion was born with F1 in his blood and lived speed from an early age, but he was never satisfied with talent, working day after day to become the best in the world.

Those who have been close to him can testify to this. For example Alex Albon, teammate in Red Bull for a year and a half and collaborator ‘behind the scenes’ in the magical 2021 of Super Max. The Thai believes that one of the best qualities of the new world champion lies in the mentality and approach to racing: “I was surprised by his ability not to worry. Mentally Max is incredible. He just drives the car, he doesn’t think about the consequences or anything else that might happen, and that inspired me“, He told Motorsport-Total.com. “Whether he ends up behind Hamilton or wins, it doesn’t matter: after the race he always says ‘Ok, fine, it doesn’t matter’. I admire him, because it’s not as easy to be in the spotlight as he is“.

Albon also believes that Max’s title is well deserved: “I can understand the anger of the Mercedes, but if I look at Silverstone, Hungaroring, Jeddah or the first lap of Abu Dhabi I get the impression that decisions and episodes have gone against Max. Red Bull deserved the World Cup“.