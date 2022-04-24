The goal of the Williams for the Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna was to replicate the points position achieved in the previous race in Melbourne, at the end of which Alex Albon he finished in 10th place after a successful extreme strategy. The outcome of Imola did not meet the expectations of the historic British team, which in any case touched upon the goal with the11th place of the Anglo-Thai pilot.

The latter, able to contain the attacks of Gasly and Hamilton in the second half of the race, then took advantage of the 5-second penalty inflicted on Esteban Ocon to recover the gap that divided him from the points area and from Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin, however, failing to reach the exhausts of the Canadian’s car for 5 seconds. A result that, at least on paper, does not entail the same satisfaction experienced in Australia, but that does not bring Albon down: “I am really happy with today’s result – commented the former Red Bull driver – we maximized the opportunities and overtook some cars on the track at the pace we had. The new rear wing configuration for the weekend that really helped us hold our position, and was especially important in the second half of the race when we were battling Gasly. It is a pity that we have lost points for a place, but we are seizing the opportunities, doing things differently and showing that we can fight higher despite not having the fastest car. I was hoping the DRS would be activated a little earlier, contrary to the wishes I had at the time it was activated. Overall, it was another weekend with a lot of positive aspects for the team to pursue in Miami. “

However, the performance of Nicholas Latifi: the Canadian, arrived 16 ° at the finish line, he was unable to take the opportunity to close the GP beyond this position, previously obtained in Bahrain and Australia, interspersed with the accident in Saudi Arabia: “It was certainly a very difficult race, and I think everyone was expecting it once the rain fell before the start. Conditions were very similar to what we saw here last year, then I’m happy that we managed to get to the end of the Grand Prix this year. It was important for me to have this experience and to continue building my confidence with the car – he added – because I feel it is still not optimal. However, we made some steps forward, and our pace with medium tires was relatively strong ”.