Big little business

The great history of Formula 1 is not made up only of the big names who vie for victories every Sunday, but also of those drivers who – forced into a situation of technical inferiority – manage to pull special performance out of the cylinder, often decisive for the final result of their team in the Constructors’ classification. Indeed, behind the lines, where reaching the points zone is often a mirage, even a ‘simple’ seventh place can be worth millions of dollars.

The (possible) turning point of the season

Alex Albon knows it wellwhich in Canada, thanks to an extraordinary performance, was able to drag Williams right into seventh position, keeping behind the various Alpine, McLaren, Alfa Romeo and Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin, and thus bringing a dowry to the stable of grove six fundamental rainbow points. In fact, this result allowed the English team to overtake AlphaTauri in penultimate place in the Constructors’ standings and suddenly finding himself just one length behind Haas and two behind Alfa Romeo.

Alex Albon and Pirelli P Zero White Hard tyres. Name a better combo 💪🛞 #Fit4F1 #F1 #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/ETNOYeZOl9 — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) June 19, 2023

Tire wizard

The impressive result collected in Montreal by Albon was also thanks to perfect handling of the hard tires done by the young Thai. A merit that was even underlined by Pirelli, which on its official Twitter account highlighted how Albon completed one stint of 58 laps on the Hard compound27 more than the average duration of a stint with the same tyre.

The Melbourne precedent

But that Albon is perhaps one of the best riders on the grid in managing the hard tires is nothing new. Last year, in the 2022 Australian GP, ​​the former Red Bull and Toro Rosso driver finished the race in tenth place thanks to an extreme strategy, which led him to complete all the laps of the race on the harder compound except the last, in which he stopped in the pits to mount a different compound, as per the regulations. A masterpiece that led him to stay on track for 57 laps. Thanks to the result of the Canadian GP now the #23 of Williams has recovered six positions in the world rankings and stood in 12th place, behind Lando Norris.