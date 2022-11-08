Except for decidedly unexpected twists that go to upset the F2 ranking in the last round of Abu Dhabi in the 2023 season, Williams will have a new pair of drivers: the Grove team has already announced the engagement of the young American Logan Sargeant, who lack the last points on the Super license to be able to reach the quota necessary to compete regularly in F1. The American, who grew up in the Williams academy and the author of a surprisingly positive season in F2 this year, will be joined by Alex Albonreturned to the Circus this year after spending 2021 as the reserve of Verstappen and Perez in Red Bull.

The Thai will turn 27 in March 2023, but alongside a rookie in the team he will necessarily have to assume the rank of ‘captain’ to drive the development of the historic British team, last this year in the constructors’ classification. As reported by the site RacingNews365.com Albon acknowledged that it will be “unavoidable” help partner ad fit into the team in the best possible wayas his old teammates have done in the past towards him: “Involvement with Sargeant? I haven’t had much of it so far – Albon admitted – I only helped him in PL1 in Mexico, but I’m sure that [la nostra interazione] will increase“.

“I think it’s inevitable – added the Thai driver – for the way we talk to each other and how we explain the machine. The same thing happened to me when I was a teammate of Daniil Kvyat and Max [Verstappen]. You learn from the normal conversations that are made between companions “.