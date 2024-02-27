New step for Williams

The most coveted objective of the entire team continues without interruption Williams to gradually return to the levels that correspond to its history. To do so, the Grove team has laid further foundations to face the 2024 season from this week on Bahrainwhere the new championship will begin with the aim of improving the seventh position achieved in the Constructors' standings last year.

Difficulty in tests

However, a new chapter has not begun in the best way for Williams, at least judging by the results Technical Problems found in the three days of pre-season testing. The collective hope is that the data reported to Sakhir are still sufficient to be able to start the new season in the conditions to be able to already fight in the mid-table positions with new solutions.

PL1 with new ideas

A mix between disappointment in the tests and the desire to start the race weekend with head held high highlighted by Alexander Albon: “The test wasn't the easiest, but we made progress – commented – there is still work to do to maximize the car we have, these few days between the test and the race have been spent understanding the package and above all the areas we need to work on. We will go into FP1 with some new ideas and we will try to maximize the weekend as much as possible.”

Progress towards qualifications

Complex pre-season tests also for Logan Sargeantwhich according to its Team Principal James Vowles will have to be the surprise of this season: “Ever since the tests, I couldn't wait to get back on the FW46 and race for the first time this season – explained the American, fresh from a debut in 2023 with just one point – obviously everyone would have wanted more days of testing, but as a team we made the most of the three days, doing progress in the right direction. We will try to take advantage of what we learned during the tests and get the car into a good window ahead of qualifying. We hope we can start the season with a positive weekend for the team.”