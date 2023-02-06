Call it psychic. He didn’t even test the FW45, but Alex did Albon believes it is faster than the car that preceded it. To be mean, one could say that making the FW44 worse is a feat. And in Grove they certainly don’t want to make up for other bad impressions after a 2022 experienced by a few flashes signed by the Thai and little else.

“I’m really excited to be back for another year with the team. The car is fantastic and will take to the track at Silverstone (February 13, nda). The team worked very hard last year and over the winter to fix some key areas of our car, working hard to try and maximize the car’s performance for 2023, so can’t wait to see what the FW45 can do. We’ve also welcomed new partners to the team this year, so it’s great that the FW45 is able to make the leap.“.

“Last year I didn’t have high expectations, I felt like I should just have a good year and be back on the Formula 1 map again. I wasn’t really focused on results – obviously we didn’t finish the year in the position we wanted to be , therefore for this 2023 the goal is to make progress on this front as well“added the former Red Bull driver. “The FW45 is shaping up to be very interesting, I’ve spent some time with the guys at the factory this winter. There are some big steps forward, the car is almost totally different. Seems faster! I’m thrilled, there were some periods in the winter where we had to really focus on where we were struggling, let’s see if we can make further improvements. There have been some regulatory changes, but I don’t think they have a big impact. As for the 2023 season, there are some circuits that I am looking forward to racing: one is Las Vegas, which is a new track for everyone, it will be a night race, it will be a difficult and cold race as it is in November . It will be difficult, but exciting.

“Logan and I (Sargeant, ed.) we spent a lot of time together. We have trained hard in the winter, we will have plenty of time to consolidate our relationship in the coming months. We have a common goal, we need to help the team. This year my approach will be different, because I’m already in the team. In 2022 I was new and had to learn many things: I already know all the people and procedures, and this helps to move forward. This year we have a new team principal, James Vowles, and it’s very nice to welcome him on board, he has a different perspective on how to do the job, as a top team. I’ve met him before, he seems like a great person, open and honest“, concluded Albon.