The appointment with Sakhir’s winter tests hasn’t arrived yet, but at home Williams everything is already ready for the first engagement of 2023: a new pair of drivers – with Logan Sargeant at his debut replacing Nicholas Latifi – a new car, the FW45, and another top-notch novelty: that of the Team Principal. For this year’s world championship, in fact, the role will be occupied by James Vowles, former Director of Strategy at Mercedes and ready to cross the doors of Grove from February 20, the starting day of his contract. In this way, the British engineer will replace Jost Understoodnow a former Williams team principal.

A figure, that of the German, which has become of primary importance for the second part of the career of Alex Albon in Formula 1. When the Anglo-Thai was not reconfirmed by Red Bull for the 2021 season, remaining in Milton Keynes exclusively as third driver, it was Capito himself who favored Albon’s full-time return to the track from 2022allowing him to restart his Circus experience at the wheel of the Williams.

Now that the 64-year-old is no longer part of the English team, the number 23 wanted to underline how decisive Capito was for his return to the track in the top flight, as well as highlighting all the positive aspects of a new entry like Vowles: “Obviously I like Jost a lot – commented the English a gpblog.com – we had a great relationship, ed he was the person who brought me back into the sport. The experience James is bringing with him I hope will move things forward and increase the evolution of the car. We will see if we can make progress in the short term, but also in the long term. It’s nice to have a different point of view, as he comes from another team. Mercedes has had a lot of successes in the past and with James you can tell he has a lot of experience across all areas of the business so hopefully we can put that to good use.”