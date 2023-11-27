Mission accomplished

In recent weeks James Vowles, who surprisingly became the new Team Principal at the beginning of the year Williamshad placed more attention on the objectives of next season than on the result Manufacturers rankingthus putting hopes relating to a possible outcome into the background 7th place for the Grove house. The former Mercedes chief strategist, at the conclusion of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prixcan however look to 2024 with the great satisfaction of having truly achieved this goal, reviving the historic house of Grove after the suffering of the last five seasons, at the end of which it had almost always finished at the bottom.

Albon proud of himself

Despite having archived the last GP of the year with a double placing outside the points zone, Albon and Sargeant managed to accumulate a total of 28 points (27 of which were taken home by the Briton), overcoming competition from AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo and Haas. A positive season therefore for the team and for himself Albon, 13th in the Drivers’ standings and author of two seventh places as best seasonal results in Montreal and Monza: “My race went well – he commented after the 14th position – I don’t think it was the best after a bad start, but we seemed to have recovered for the second and third stints. Unfortunately Tsunoda was too fast for us to compete in his race, but it was the hard work all year that allowed us to take P7 in the Constructors’ Championship. Congratulations to the whole team, including all those who work on the track and in the factory. Looking at the progress we have made, it is a great achievement. I’m also very proud of my performanceso I give myself credit for that it was my best year in Formula 1. The bond I have with the team was very important, and allowed us to carry out the season well, even when we fought race after race to maintain our positions. Looking ahead to next year, we have a challenge ahead, but I’m already excited about what’s to come.”

P7 SECURED! 🤩 Fantastic efforts from the whole team to secure P7 in the 2023 Constructors’ Championship. We’re on a journey, and this is just the beginning 🙌 pic.twitter.com/znp1T8I76K — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) November 26, 2023

Just one point

First year in F1 full of difficulties, however, for the American Logan Sargeant. Protagonist of various errors or performances that were not up to par, the 22-year-old scored his first and only point in his home GP in Austin, finishing in penultimate position in the world championship ahead of only Nyck De Vries, who after ten races had closed his stint in AlphaTauri and the Circus: “Firstly, congratulations to the entire team on track and to Grove for achieving P7 in the Constructors’ Championship – he commented after the race, which ended in 16th place – everyone worked hard all year to achieve this. I was unlucky not to gain a position or two at the start. Other than that, we lacked a bit of pace. We deliberately didn’t optimize the strategy to try to hold onto Ricciardo for as long as possible. I was proud of the defense I put up against him for a few laps and helped help the team today. I enjoyed the finale with the fresh Hard tyres, moving up the grid and doing one qualifying lap after another. From a personal point of view, it was another strong weekend. Obviously yesterday was unfortunate due to the limitations of the track, but once again I had the pace the car was capable of and I’m proud of that. In my rookie season there were difficult moments and positive moments. In this second part of the season I really found the momentum. My race pace has been on an upward trajectory and the qualifying pace is starting to show. I’m proud of the stamina I’ve had all year, I never gave up. I continued to push and improve and I couldn’t have spent this season with a better group of people.”