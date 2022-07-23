As it happened in the free practice sessions, also the qualifications of the French Grand Prix did not reserve a particularly exciting outcome for Nicholas Latifihowever, its debut with a new package of updates. Despite these improvements of a mainly aerodynamic nature made by Williams, the Canadian was unable to free himself from the ‘trap’ of the 20th and last positionwhich will however be converted to 18th only for the penalties inflicted on Magnussen and Sainz.

On the contrary, Alexander Albon managed to land in Q2, finishing in 15th position, with a difference in results explained by Latifi at the end of the tests, during which he committed a spin at curve 8: “Since the first tests there have been positive signs – He admitted – I also managed to adapt the driving style to get used to the new package, but it felt like a relative step up in performance. We should have gone smoothly to Q2, but the wind picked up on my last lap and I lost a lot of time. I was progressively recovering, so I should have been about eight tenths faster than the time I set, but from the chicane onwards everything went wrong; I lost all grip. The pace of the car was there and there are clear signs of improvement with the update. We will check the car during the night and hope that the wind will calm down for tomorrow’s race ”.

The climatic conditions have also put you in difficulty Albonhowever, author of a very positive weekend so far, as confirmed by the performance in qualifying: “I think I have extrapolated a lot from the car today, and I’m happy – said the Anglo-Thai – the wind picked up and I struggled a little for it. I think so far we have been a bit lucky all weekend with the wind reduced, but in qualifying it got up and it was getting stronger and stronger and it went in the wrong direction for us. The team is doing a good job and has come up with a really different package, so we are fighting for Q2, which it’s exactly where we want to be. The start in P13 puts us in a good position for tomorrow, so let’s see what we can do from then on ”.