Max Verstappen is having a perfect weekend so far. The three-time champion was the fastest during the first and second free practice sessions at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. His Red Bull also runs the fastest of all F1 cars on the two-kilometre high circuit. Now, during the 3rd free practice in Mexico, Verstappen and his colleagues can practice again for qualifying later today.

F1 teams and drivers are like a bunch of spoiled children. During a sprint weekend there is not enough time to develop a good setup. During a normal weekend with three practice sessions, half of the drivers stay inside in the first twenty minutes. It may have to do with the time of day. Qualifying and race are at a later time, which means the track now reacts differently than the times at which qualifying and race are held.

Max Verstappen is one of the drivers waiting. Other drivers may provide the track with rubber so that there is plenty of grip for the moment Verstappen enters the track. Who could use a little more grip is Pierre Gasly. When entering the stadium section, Gasly takes a little too much speed. He spins, but manages to slow his Alpine enough to stay outside the walls.

Big spin for Gasly at Turn 12 😮 He ends up facing the wrong way, but no damage done#MexicoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/Pk8yAEIofZ — Formula 1 (@F1) October 28, 2023

Williams impresses again

Soon we will really find out where everyone stands compared to the competition. Keep an eye out for Williams in qualifying. Alexander Albon held the fastest time for a long time. That, until Max Verstappen starts. The Red Bull is only 0.07 seconds faster than his former teammate, although according to Verstappen this is due to the number of slow cars that are in his way. We are curious whether Williams will soon be able to get one or perhaps even two cars in Q3.

10 minutes of FP3 remaining: Alex 🇹🇭 P1

Logan 🇺🇸 P9 pic.twitter.com/i8u4jIS0dN — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) October 28, 2023

At the end of training, Sainz still has a moment. The Ferrari comes at high speed in the lightning-fast left-right-left section. In front of him is Stroll, who is not busy with a fast lap. His engineer apparently does not coach Stroll well, because the Aston Martin continues to drive in the middle of the road. Sainz is able to swerve at the last moment, but due to the high speed he spins. After the three-sixty of Sainz, he drives slowly next to Stroll to indicate that he is not happy with the Canadian driver.

Results of the 3rd free practice for the 2023 Mexican GP

Verstappen Albon Pérez Russell Piastri Bottas Tsunoda Norris Ricciardo Hamilton Sargeant Zhou Leclerc Stroll Sainz Hulkenberg Alonso Gasly Magnussen Ocon

What time does F1 start in Mexico?

Saturday

Qualification: 11:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Sunday

Race: 9:00 PM