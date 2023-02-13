After the pictures inside the garage the Williams shared the first shots of her on her social networks FW45 in action in the hands of Alexander Albon who started the filming day at Silverstone through which the team owned by the Dorilton Capital investment fund is verifying that everything is working in view of the winter tests scheduled in Bahrain from Thursday 23rd to Saturday 25th February. The Grove team is waiting days for the arrival of James Vowles from Mercedes as the new team principal, meanwhile the differences with the FW44 are clearly visible even to the naked eye judging by these first images of the Williams 2023.





