The Australian GP a month ago ended with a return to the points of the Williams and of Alex Albon, able to finish in tenth position after an extreme and limitative box strategy. Since then, the Anglo-Thai driver has given rise to a series of decidedly positive results for him and for the historic team from Grove, both at ‘risk’ in the points zone also in the subsequent Imola round. A placement in the top 10 so close to Italy, but instead caught in Miami with a small, great record, once again by Albon.

The number 23, after having crossed the finish line again in tenth position, is then climbed in not at following the second penalty inflicted on Fernando Alonso, who came in front of him after the first relegation. In this way, therefore, Albon has thus achieved his best result of the season so far, both for him and for Williams: “Today we found the pace I knew I had all weekend – explained the former Red Bull driver – we had a difficult qualifying which resulted in us being slightly out of position with a well performing car, so overtaking was possible and we made good progress. We have had some luck with some of the cars ahead of us that have been involved in accidents, but the important thing is that we were able to make the most of those opportunities that presented themselves. The team did a great job today – he added – especially with the strategy, and therefore leaving Miami with more points is truly special“.

In the atmosphere of celebration in the Williams house, however, the bitterness for the colorless performance of Nicholas Latifionly 14 ° to the checkered flag after a race without treble: “It was a very difficult afternoon – admitted the Canadian – on the one hand it is very positive for the team to score points with Alex, considering where we started, but as far as I’m concerned we have had too many problems. It really was complex to manage some difficulties which occurred from the start, including the struggle with the tires and the lack of rhythm. It will be necessary to understand why they arose ”.

Thanks to these results, Latifi still remains at zero in the drivers’ standings, on a par with Mick Schumacher and with Nico Hulkenberg, called to replace Sebastian Vettel in the first two races of the championship. On the contrary, Albon instead climbs to fifteenth position, even one point ahead of Fernando Alonso. Different speech for Williams, last in the three-point constructors list, exactly like those that divide it from Aston Martin.