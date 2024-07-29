Far away points

The big goal at home Williams after 10th place Alexander Albon in qualifying at Spa-Francorchamps was to be able to finish in the top ten once again, and therefore in the points zone, also in the race. A goal that the Anglo-Thai driver was unable to achieve, despite having demonstrated a good feeling on the historic Belgian track.

No rhythm

The element that was missing to achieve the third points finish of this season was mainly the race pace, a fact that excluded Albon from the fight for the top-10, who crossed the finish line in 13th place, which then became 12th following the disqualification of George Russell: “I had a good start, but in the end we didn’t have the rhythm – He admitted – I think we executed the race as best as we could, but at the end of the day you need pace to get points and we didn’t have that. It would have been better if we had two sets of Hard tyres for the race, but unfortunately we didn’t, so I don’t know if that would have changed things. We haven’t had any updates all yearso I think we’re falling too far behind the pack, which makes things difficult. We have some coming up after the summer breakso we hope to be able to come back more competitive”.

Yet another misstep

Once again in difficulty, however, the American Logan Sargeant, 17th and in penultimate position in the official ranking: “It didn’t go very well – he has declared – I felt like the Hard tyres were solid and I was happy with the pace, but the first two stints of the Mediums were quite complicated and it wasn’t easy to drive. In my second stint with the Mediums I tried to keep the others behind, thus helping Alex, so I tried to do my best in that sense. I think things could have gone a bit differently if we had had a dry qualifying, but now we will use the summer to reset”.

Summer break with an eye to the future

The difficult period continues for Williams, second to last in the Constructors’ standings with 4 points scored exclusively by Albon. Sargeant, just like the Sauber drivers, is the only one not to have scored points yet, with his future appearing increasingly distant from Williams also due to the recent statements of team principal James Vowles, who has evaluated the possibility of being able to welcome Carlos Sainz for the next season above 50%.