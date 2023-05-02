Bitter finish

The intense weekend of the Azerbaijan GP, ​​the first in the history of Formula 1 with two qualifying sessions and two races in the space of three days, ended with a bitter taste for Alexander Albon. The Thai Williams driver found himself with a handful of flies in hand, level with the points, despite two good performances displayed both on Saturday, in the Sprint, and in the real Grand Prix on Sunday. In the short race, the former Red Bull standard bearer finished ninth, about three seconds off the eighth position which would have earned him a world championship point. On Sunday, however, the #23 had to settle for the 12th squaredetached by five seconds from the top-10.

Damaged aileron

Although he was unable to move the championship standings for himself and for Williams, thus allowing the AlphaTauri to overtake the British team in ninth position in the standings reserved for the Constructors, Albon nonetheless showed satisfaction with the progress of his weekend, defined as one of his best. Furthermore, in the Sunday race, Albon also had to deal with a front wing damage which made his day quite complicated among the narrow walls of the Baku track.

Difficult overtaking

“For most of the race I had front wing damage from contact with the McLaren – revealed Albon after the race to the official Formula 1 website – so there was a lot to deal with. It was difficult trying to keep the Haas behind me by staying close to Oscar and there wasn’t much room for overtaking because of the shortened DRS zones.”. It is no coincidence that Albon spent almost all of his race in 14th position, then recovering two positions thanks to the final pit stops by Nico Hulkenberg and Esteban Ocon.

Positive day

“We really made the most of this weekend Albon concluded – And I think personally it was one of my best weekends, especially after Australia. We still have to improve the car, but I think I’m getting more and more in tune with the car, so hopefully I can continue like this“. In Melbourne Albon ended up in a block after his mistake in the first part of the race, when he was in the points zone. Formula 1 will be back on track this weekend, with the long-awaited Miami GP.