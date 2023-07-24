Albon one step away from the points zone

After the celebrations in England for the goal of 800GP disputed in Formula 1, the Williams has actually reached this historic figure in Hungary, with the celebrations that almost added to those for a placement in the points zone. It was once again that he came close to the top 10 Alex Albonclose to the fourth result of the season in the top ten after the stable ones at Sakhir, Montreal and Silverstone.

An unexpected position

In this case, the Anglo-Thai driver passed under the checkered flag at the11th placehowever expressing all his positive sensations at the end of the race and of a particularly positive period for Williams, seventh in the constructors’ championship: “The eleventh position is a quite surprising resultit was a rather defensive match, as we like to do – he has declared – we got track position and were good to go; we came to this circuit knowing it wasn’t for us and we qualified based on the pace of the car. Clean air is very important here; Although I pitted early, once the air was clear I spent a lot of laps settling the tire slowly, so once I got out and passed the other cars I had some grip and could handle them behind me. Coming here we’ve highlighted the areas where our car struggles, so when the car doesn’t feel right, it’s still able to run. Finishing in P11 and touching Q2 is a great signso if we can solve these problems, we will be in a good position at various circuits.”

Gave everything today, but sadly was forced to retire in the closing stages 💔 keep pushing, @LoganSargeant. Your time will come 💪💙 pic.twitter.com/cEvQER8oa5 —Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) July 23, 2023

Retreat for Sargeant

Those who fail to overcome the ‘curse’ of the zero points in the drivers’ standings is Logan Sargeant. Also in Hungary, the American failed to reach the top-10, ending the GP a few laps from the end due to a technical problem: “Honestly, I was quite happy with how the race was going – he added – I think we were a bit unlucky with the strategy; we had a slow first pitstop which cost us a lot, but overall the pace was quite good considering this is a track that should have been quite bad for us. The fact that Alex is knocking on the points door should give us stimuli for Spa, where we should be very strong.”