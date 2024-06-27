The difficulties in Barcelona

If in Monaco and Canada (despite the withdrawal in this last race for reasons that were not his) Alexander Albon he had managed to convince with his Williams, the potential of the FW46 suffered a serious blow in the last Spanish Grand Prix, where the Anglo-Thai driver only finished in 18th place. The opportunity to redeem himself, however, could present himself as early as this weekend Austria.

The advantages of this weekend

An objective, the minimum of the points zone, certainly not simple for the 28 year old, but not impossible to achieve due to several factors: “When we leave Barcelona and head to Austria for the second round of the tripleheader, we hope to bounce back after a difficult weekend – has explained – Austria being a Sprint weekendin addition to the fact that the weather could be a factor, there will be an opportunity to get a good result. On paper, this track fits our car more than Barcelona, ​​so let’s see what the weekend has in store for us.”

Sargeant increasingly in the balance

In Albon’s garage there is therefore a climate of trust, the complete opposite of what is experienced on his side Logan Sargeant. The only driver to have not yet scored a point, together with the Sauber duo, the American’s future in F1 and Williams appears increasingly in doubt, as also confirmed by the recent rumors that he would soon join IndyCar: “I can’t wait to return to Austria for the second race of the triple event – explained #2 while waiting for the arrival in Spielberg – it should be one better track for us than Spain, and it’s always an exciting track to drive with lots of fast corners and long straights. The Sprint Race will offer some more opportunities and it looks like the rain could influence Sunday’s race, so everything is up for grabs.”