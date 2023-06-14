Williams and the rain

At the end of the last Spanish Grand Prix, Alexander Albon had expressed some regret for the absence of rainfall during the race, with which he himself and the Williams they would have had a good opportunity to hit the points gap since this season’s inaugural GP in Bahrain, when the Anglo-Thai driver took 10th place. A result which, moreover, coincides so far with the best placement for the Grove team in this world championship.

Ready for the new updates

Who knows, therefore, whether these hopes have remained intact even in anticipation of Canadian Grand Prix, which has already been confirmed despite the devastating accidents that have occurred precisely in Quebec, a French-speaking province that has one of its largest cities in Montreal. At present, in fact, the risk of rain is higher especially during races and qualifying, unlike the race. However, just in Canada, Williams will present new updatesand the chances of being able to reach or get close to the points zone can therefore increase.

Favorable Montreal

It was just to confirm it Alex Albonwho thus expressed his feelings on the eve of the eighth round of the world championship: “Canada is always a bit complicated circuit, but thanks to its medium downforce it should be more suitable for us than the last two circuits – has explained – I can’t wait to go to Montreal, because there is a good atmosphere in the city. We have an update for this weekend so it will be interesting to see how it performs. Everyone at the factory has done a huge job preparing this update for the weekend, so hopefully we can get a good result.”.

Canadian debut for Sargeant

Particular challenge, moreover, for Logan Sargeant. The American, still looking for his first point in F1, will make his absolute debut on this circuit which, as confirmed also this year, will host only the Circus, and not its top preparatory categories such as F3 or F2: “I am excited to go to Canada for the first time – he added – It’s a track I’ve wanted to ride since I was very young. It’s a difficult circuit, with the walls very close to the exit of the high-speed chicanes. I hope it suits our car a little better than Barcelona and we can have a good weekend.”