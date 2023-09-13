Williams with a new skin in Singapore

In a season so far characterized by five placings in the points, all by Alexander Albon, the Williams prepares for Singapore Grand Prix after the excellent performance in Monza, where Albon himself had crossed the finish line in 7th place (best result of the season together with that of Montreal) defending himself from Lando Norris’ attacks. Unlike the Temple of Speedthe Grove house will land not only on a city circuit, at night, but also and above all with a new livery created by fans in recent months in collaboration with the main sponsor Gulf Oil.

‘anti-Williams’ track

Alexander Albon also expressed an opinion on the aesthetics of the Williams FW45, who however recognized the difficulties that may arise this weekend at Marina Bay: “It’s an exciting race weekend because it’s kind of a home race for me (having dual British and Thai citizenship, ed.)and it’s special for the team – he has declared – We’re showcasing our winning fan-voted Gulf livery for the first race here in Singapore, which will look fantastic under the lights. We return to a very bumpy and rather uncompromising city course, which in the heat makes it one of the most difficult and challenging events of the year. There has been a lot of prep work this week, trying our best to acclimatise before the weekend starts. Although this is not a track that would normally suit our carit will be interesting to see how he performs over the weekend, with the weather likely to make things more challenging.”

Sargeant: Points objective

Livery that the American also likes a lot Logan Sargeantwho will make his debut on a track he likes and which could help him reach the top-10 in the race, which he has never achieved so far: “I’m really excited to drive under the lights of Marina Bay for the first time – commented – It’s a track I’ve wanted to race on since I was a child. It will be a physical race but I’m ready for the challenge. Singapore will also be a special occasion for the team as we will be racing in the fan-voted Gulf livery for the first of three races, so we hope to make it a good race.”